T-Mobile must meet this FCC test by Q1 2026 or return spectrum to the FCC

T-Mobile

Verizon

AT&T

Analyst calls T-Mobile the "most active" carrier as it tries to meet FCC spectrum requirements





T-Mobile the "most active" U.S. carrier when it comes to spectrum. The wireless provider is rushing to meet significant FCC requirements T-Mobile meet certain requirements in order to keep the spectrum. In what is known as a "use-it-or-lose-it" condition attached to the spectrum won at auction, T-Mobile must meet certain requirements by March 2026. Atkin calledthe "most active" U.S. carrier when it comes to spectrum. The wireless provider is rushing to meet significant FCC requirements related to the 3.45GHz spectrum licenses it won in FCC Auction 110 . In that auction, held in 2022, the carrier spent close to $3 billion for an average of 21MHz of airwaves. The FCC is requiring thatmeet certain requirements in order to keep the spectrum. In what is known as a "use-it-or-lose-it" condition attached to the spectrum won at auction,must meet certain requirements by March 2026.





T-Mobile must show the FCC by March 2026 that it is providing the 3.45GHz spectrum to at least 45% of the population within the coverage area of each license it holds. By March 2029, that requirement rises to 75% of the population covered by each license. Should T-Mobile fail to meet the March 2026 mandate for a particular license, that license, or a portion of it, reverts back to FCC control and can be put up for auction again.

Verizon's master lease agreement will expire soon allowing it to seek a reduction in lease costs





T-Mobile rents space in an existing tower owned by a third party and uses that space for its cellular gear such as antennas, base stations, and radios. Colocation is much faster to deploy and time is of the essence here. Colocation is also less expensive for carriers than shelling out the cost to build a tower. Atkin says that in order to meet the target, T-Mobile is using colocations and amendments. With the former, instead of putting up its own tower,rents space in an existing tower owned by a third party and uses that space for its cellular gear such as antennas, base stations, and radios. Colocation is much faster to deploy and time is of the essence here. Colocation is also less expensive for carriers than shelling out the cost to build a tower.





Verizon also has started a high-rent relocation program in an attempt to lower lease costs. American Tower is the wireless provider's largest landlord and with the master lease agreement expiring inside of two years, Verizon is expected to focus on relocating to lower-priced tower leases. As for Verizon , Atkin says that the largest carrier in the U.S. is focusing on mid-band spectrum coverage and capacity.also has started a high-rent relocation program in an attempt to lower lease costs. American Tower is the wireless provider's largest landlord and with the master lease agreement expiring inside of two years,is expected to focus on relocating to lower-priced tower leases.





AT&T , the RBC Capital analyst notes that As for, the RBC Capital analyst notes that AT&T is right on schedule with its plan to modernize its network. The company is currently replacing its Nokia gear for equipment made by Ericsson.

T-Mobile has been accused of hoarding its 2.5GHz spectrum





T-Mobile has been accused at times by Verizon and AT&T of hoarding spectrum. In 2023, AT&T said that T-Mobile was AT&T and Dish. Both firms said at the time that the FCC should limit the amount of spectrum that one company could buy. The accusations against T-Mobile dealt with the 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum. has been accused at times byandof hoarding spectrum. In 2023,said thatwas buying airwaves it didn't need just to keep them out of the hands of its rivals.and Dish. Both firms said at the time that the FCC should limit the amount of spectrum that one company could buy. The accusations againstdealt with the 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum.





Does T-Mobile hoard its 2.5GHz spectrum? Yes. It continues to buy more and not to fill coverage gaps. No! It wants to cover the US with the best mid-band signal. I am of the opinion that I have no opinion. Yes. It continues to buy more and not to fill coverage gaps. 14.29% No! It wants to cover the US with the best mid-band signal. 57.14% I am of the opinion that I have no opinion. 28.57%





Instead of using mmWave spectrum to start building out its 5G network as Verizon and AT&T did, T-Mobile deployed the 2.5GHz airwaves it targeted in the acquisition of Sprint. While the mmWave spectrum used by Verizon and AT&T is faster than the mid-band spectrum that T-Mobile used, it also travels shorter distances which severely limited coverage of mmWave 5G signals and slowed Verizon and AT&T 's 5G buildout. As a result of using the 2.5GHz spectrum, T-Mobile became the early U.S. leader in 5G.



Recommended Stories

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

An analyst at RBC Capital, Jonathan Atkin, follows the publicly held and traded tower companies such as American Tower. These firms lease cell towers to U.S. wireless providers like, and. As a result, Atkin gets a good look at what is happening in the industry. He recently downgraded American Tower to Sector Perform from Outperform and said that carrier activity was quiet through the third quarter of 2025 which ended last week.