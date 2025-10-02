T-Mobile users eyeing VPNs after getting berated for online activities, but carrier not responsible

T-Mobile

Specifically, the letters claimed to be from T-Mobile 's Legal and Emergency Response Team. They began by saying that T-Mobile 's systems had identified online activity that bordered on illegal, originating from one of the lines on the accounts. The activity fell into one of two categories: visiting websites promoting hacking or containing inappropriate, age-restricted content.



The letter informed recipients that their online behavior violated the company's Terms of Service, and while they weren't being penalized at that time, the identified websites would be blocked by " T-Mobile " for all customers. Furthermore, users were warned that they would be subject to increased monitoring to ensure compliance.



The sender signed off with a seemingly legitimate T-Mobile address.



Customers who received the letters were understandably unsettled. The letter was shared online, prompting some customers to wonder if it had anything to do with



What do you make of these fake T-Mobile letters? Harmless and hilarious. Wondering why only T-Mobile customers were targeted. Sender knew names and addresses. Reflects poorly on T-Mobile Harmless and hilarious. 0% Wondering why only T-Mobile customers were targeted. 20% Sender knew names and addresses. Reflects poorly on T-Mobile 80%



The company is investigating the matter and will hopefully get to the bottom of it.



It's not known whether this is an elaborate prank with no ulterior motive or part of a sinister scheme to manipulate users and get them to yield to some extortionary demand.



