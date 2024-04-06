Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare

By
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch carriers" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile has silently added a new section to their privacy settings that opts users into "Profiling and automated decisions."

First spotted by Reddit user Ok-Stranger2302, this new toggle in the Privacy Center might be connected to T-Mobile's new predictive models, per The Mobile Report

I checked T-mobile privacy settings today and saw I was opted into “ Profiling and automated decisions.” I previously already opted myself out of all sorts of data collection but had no idea T-mobile added this whole new category of dystopian surveillance. 

Enabled by default, the toggle gives T-Mobile free reins to profile users based on data they have provided to the company to predict how they might behave in the future. And, perhaps not by coincidence, T-Mobile's data scientists also have new predictive models ready that will use customer data to predict how a customer might behave when they call customer support. For instance, a customer who already has a mobile internet line might want to sign up for a home internet line.

As if we needed another reason to switch carriers. Looks like T-mobile is giving the government a run for their money in terms of invasion of privacy. Not even surprised anymore, just disappointed." - gruesomeryoupons81

Additionally, T-Mobile is also planning to use artificial intelligence to predict why a customer might be visiting a physical location. The way it will apparently work is that the T-Mobile app will be used to detect a customer account when they visit a store and let AI guess the purpose of their visit.

Recommended Stories

All of this is sounding like a privacy nightmare and customers are already expressing their concerns about the "Profiling and automated decisions" toggle, so you can only imagine the uproar the use of the new AI models will cause once more people get to know about it.

If you don't want to be profiled by T-Mobile, sign in to your account. If you are on your computer, go to "Edit profile settings". App users should tap "MORE" and then 'Profile setting." After that, select "Privacy and notifications" and then open "Privacy dashboard." You will then be shown the privacy opt-out options and you can opt out of as many of them as you want.

When you scroll further down, you will find the "Profiling and automated decisions". Disable it and if you have more lines, go back to the top, and select "Manage a different line."

While it was inevitable that T-Mobile would use AI to improve its services the way it saw fit, what's annoying is that it opted in all customers by default. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless