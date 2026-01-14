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T-Mobile is keeping the momentum going with another great offer

T-Mobile is offering a free line to some subscribers.

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T-Mobile free line BOGO
T-Mobile | Image Credit - The Wall Street Journal

T-Mobile is offering a free line to customers, continuing its streak of promotions following a similar year-end deal. This offer is available exclusively to customers on T-Mobile's newer plans, so customers on older plans are out of luck.

The offer is live



This is a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) promotion, meaning you must pay for one line to receive a second at no cost. It's only for customers on the discontinued Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans, as well as the latest Experience Beyond, Experience More, and SuperMobile for Business plans.

For most customers, the offer is stackable with existing promos, but it's best to talk to a sales representative to ensure it doesn't interfere with your current discounts.

Unlike the previous free line offer, this one isn't being promoted through T-Life, and a customer representative will likely reach out to you if you qualify. Otherwise, you can visit a nearby store and ask a sales rep to confirm your eligibility for offer IDs 260060 and 260164.

Should you go for the offer?


While this offer hooks you up with one free line, it does require a commitment to an additional paid one. And while free lines are free for the life of an account, they must be kept paired, meaning you can't cancel paid lines without sacrificing free lines.

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If you absolutely need a new line and are satisfied with T-Mobile, then this is a great offer, especially considering that the long-awaited price war shows no sign of materializing. T-Mobile is going to roll out a new plan today, and while it packs a ton of value, it isn't the Un-carrier's cheapest.

Considering the pricing environment, the free line offer sounds very enticing.

Do you take advantage of free line offers?
Yes, they are the best!
23.81%
No, they are a bait.
63.49%
My carrier isn't that generous.
12.7%
63 Votes

The Big Three continue to gain power


The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has unchained Verizon from the 60-day unlocking requirement and possibly walked back the proposed solution of imposing a 60-day unlocking period on all carriers. This introduces more friction to the switching process, particularly for those looking to move to a cheaper provider that relies on Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) activations.

Free lines are another strategy to discourage switching, and as long as you don't mind that, you should absolutely go for this offer before it expires.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

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$25
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Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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