T-Mobile is keeping the momentum going with another great offer
T-Mobile is offering a free line to some subscribers.
1comment
T-Mobile | Image Credit - The Wall Street Journal
T-Mobile is offering a free line to customers, continuing its streak of promotions following a similar year-end deal. This offer is available exclusively to customers on T-Mobile's newer plans, so customers on older plans are out of luck.
The offer is live
T-Mobile is offering a free line to some customers.
This is a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) promotion, meaning you must pay for one line to receive a second at no cost. It's only for customers on the discontinued Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans, as well as the latest Experience Beyond, Experience More, and SuperMobile for Business plans.
For most customers, the offer is stackable with existing promos, but it's best to talk to a sales representative to ensure it doesn't interfere with your current discounts.
Unlike the previous free line offer, this one isn't being promoted through T-Life, and a customer representative will likely reach out to you if you qualify. Otherwise, you can visit a nearby store and ask a sales rep to confirm your eligibility for offer IDs 260060 and 260164.
Should you go for the offer?
While this offer hooks you up with one free line, it does require a commitment to an additional paid one. And while free lines are free for the life of an account, they must be kept paired, meaning you can't cancel paid lines without sacrificing free lines.
Recommended For You
If you absolutely need a new line and are satisfied with T-Mobile, then this is a great offer, especially considering that the long-awaited price war shows no sign of materializing. T-Mobile is going to roll out a new plan today, and while it packs a ton of value, it isn't the Un-carrier's cheapest.
Considering the pricing environment, the free line offer sounds very enticing.
Do you take advantage of free line offers?
Yes, they are the best!
23.81%
No, they are a bait.
63.49%
My carrier isn't that generous.
12.7%
The Big Three continue to gain power
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has unchained Verizon from the 60-day unlocking requirement and possibly walked back the proposed solution of imposing a 60-day unlocking period on all carriers. This introduces more friction to the switching process, particularly for those looking to move to a cheaper provider that relies on Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) activations.
Free lines are another strategy to discourage switching, and as long as you don't mind that, you should absolutely go for this offer before it expires.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: