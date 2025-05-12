T-Mobile subscribers feeling burned by price hike can join arbitration proceedings to seek compensation
If you hope to be compensated for T-Mobile's violation of its price-lock commitment, a law firm wants to help you.
Customers aren't quite over T-Mobile's price hikes. Some have apparently responded by leaving and the company is trying to hold on to the rest by launching loyalty offers. For those who can't bring themselves to settle for a free line, special offers, or rumored new plan, and want to get back at the carrier for reneging on its commitment to never raise prices on some plans, they can file an arbitration claim against the company.
Lawfirm Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman is pursuing an arbitration claim against T-Mobile for not honoring its Un-contract and Price Lock pledges, which misled customers into believing that prices would never go up.
Milberg is pursuing arbitration claims against T-Mobile US, Inc for increasing the monthly service charge for customers under the "price-lock guarantee" plans, even though they promised not to increase it.
If this happened to you, we believe you may be eligible to receive compensation for your damages. Milberg can pursue these claims on your behalf.
—Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman
This is not the same as filing a lawsuit, which involves going to court. It's an out-of-court method of resolving a dispute. Arbitration is the better route here, considering T-Mobilesays its customers cannot participate in class action lawsuits.
If you believe T-Mobile should be penalized for making your monthly bill go up, you can entrust Milberg with the task of filing an arbitration claim. In return, you may receive compensation.
Though arbitration proceedings don't take as long as lawsuits, they also tend to favor lawyers more than claimants monetarily, much like court cases, which is why they might not be worth the effort for an individual customer.
Of course, the bigger picture is that companies like T-Mobile end up covering monetary damages and attorney's fees and costs, and this might make them think twice before doing something similar again.
That said, it's worth pointing out that the arbitration process hasn't started yet and Milberg may never initiate it. You'll also have to provide sensitive information to the firm, which not everyone is comfortable with.
In any case, if you have been contemplating legal action against the company but didn't want to fight the company on your own, you might want to give this a shot.
We've requested T-Mobile to comment and will update the story when we hear back.
