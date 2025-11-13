T-Mobile is down for (at least) hundreds of users right now

How bad is the outage?





For the time being, that's pretty hard to say. For some of the folks impacted by this mysterious issue on this (otherwise) fine Thursday morning, the situation sounds dire, with not just mobile 5G trouble reported, but 5G Home Internet problems as well.





A number of the aforementioned 500 or so Downdetector reports are filed in the "no signal" category, which is probably the worst one, while a slightly luckier (but not really) Redditor claims that he's currently "bouncing between emergency calling only and one bar of signal" that he "can't do anything with."





Perhaps the most concerning detail is the apparent geographical extent of the outage, with reports coming in from basically everywhere. New York, Washington, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, you name it, someone is suffering in all these places on T-Mo's network at the time of this writing.





On the bright side, the number of Redditors and other social media users currently experiencing these issues seems relatively low for a potentially nationwide outage of such a major carrier. But if you can't get a signal, you can't really post stuff on the internet, right? In other words, the outage could be a lot worse than it looks at a first glance, which I'll obviously try to find out for you in the coming hours. Stay tuned...

