T-Mobile is down for (at least) hundreds of users right now
Many people are reporting major issues with T-Mobile's 5G service as of Thursday morning.
If you've just woken up to discover that your phone has no signal or can't connect to T-Mobile's 5G network, don't worry, there's (probably) nothing wrong with your mobile device. There may however be something seriously wrong with your wireless service provider, at least according to a few Redditors and several hundred Downdetector user reports.
How bad is the outage?
For the time being, that's pretty hard to say. For some of the folks impacted by this mysterious issue on this (otherwise) fine Thursday morning, the situation sounds dire, with not just mobile 5G trouble reported, but 5G Home Internet problems as well.
A number of the aforementioned 500 or so Downdetector reports are filed in the "no signal" category, which is probably the worst one, while a slightly luckier (but not really) Redditor claims that he's currently "bouncing between emergency calling only and one bar of signal" that he "can't do anything with."
I have metro, it operates on T-Mobile. I'm in Bristol TN, and my phone kept repeatedly telling me that my carrier disabled my voice connection. When turning off wifi, i'm getting no signal, at all. Looks like i'm not alone, and others of you are also in the EAST TN/SW VA area, so, must be an outage. I checked to make sure my bill was paid as it autopays today, so i thought that might be the issue, but the payment went through (as it always does).
Perhaps the most concerning detail is the apparent geographical extent of the outage, with reports coming in from basically everywhere. New York, Washington, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, you name it, someone is suffering in all these places on T-Mo's network at the time of this writing.
On the bright side, the number of Redditors and other social media users currently experiencing these issues seems relatively low for a potentially nationwide outage of such a major carrier. But if you can't get a signal, you can't really post stuff on the internet, right? In other words, the outage could be a lot worse than it looks at a first glance, which I'll obviously try to find out for you in the coming hours. Stay tuned...
