T-Mobile discontinues a free number feature but a paid alternative exists

T-Mobile's Proxy by DIGITS feature that gave you an additional phone number was discontinued last month.

By
0comments
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile proxy by digits
T-Mobile has seemingly discontinued the Proxy by DIGITS feature. Proxy by DIGITS was a free talk and text line and allowed customers to keep their number private.

T-Mobile customer representatives apparently told a customer that Proxy by DIGITS was discontinued on April 9. Naturally, customers were not happy to hear this, but the response to the news was muted, suggesting the service was not that popular to begin with, which might be why it's not being offered anymore.

Customers who already use the service will allegedly be able to keep using it. The change only affects customers who don't already have a Proxy by DIGITS line, as they can't order a new one any longer.

Proxy by DIGITS was ideal for users who preferred using a proxy number for calls and texts. The proxy number acted like a spam folder of sorts and was useful for e-commerce transactions, social media, and other situtations where you didn't want to provide your personal number.

The best thing about it was that you got an extra number for free without a SIM card. It could be activated in the DIGITS app or online. It did have its limitations. For instance, it didn't work without the app and internet connection and did not provide data. It also did not work for shortcodes. But we are assuming that hardly mattered because the main purpose of the feature was to give you a burner number.

Signs started appearing last year that T-Mobile was considering phasing out the DIGITS service. The company started offering customers in some markets a second line with talk and text for as little as $10 with discounts and autopay.

Not everyone was a fan of DIGITs as it was somewhat confusing and also required people to download a dedicated app. However, considering the option to have a free proxy number was on the table, most customers are likely not happy see it phased out.

We've reached out to T-Mobile for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid
