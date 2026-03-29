T-Mobile's statement confirms our story about the carrier's recent layoffs

T-Mobile 's Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO), have been let go. Simon leads the teams responsible for T-Mobile 's digital product experiences including billing. Others laid off include members of the T-Life team who worked for Kevin Lau, the Vice President of Web and Mobile Engineering at T-Mobile . Last week we told you that T-Mobile was continuing to lay off employees , several of whom went to Reddit to complain that they were let go by the carrier. Some T-Mobile employees working under Jeff Simon,'s Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO), have been let go. Simon leads the teams responsible for's digital product experiences including billing. Others laid off include members of the T-Life team who worked for Kevin Lau, the Vice President of Web and Mobile Engineering at

T-Mobile confirmed that it recently made layoffs





T-Mobile confirmed that it made recent layoffs according to a new report. The new pink slips were handed out nearly a couple of months after we told you that the wireless firm had let go of 393 employees working in the company's home state of Washington.







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T-Mobile 's actions are affecting the mental health of its current workforce. A current employee posted on The LayOff website that T-Mobile will ever return to normal without the constant stress employees feel hanging over them. "Enough is enough," this T-Mobile employee wrote. 's actions are affecting the mental health of its current workforce. A current employee posted onwebsite that the fear of layoffs is ruining his weekends , and he dreads this coming Monday morning. He says that he worries whether the work environment atwill ever return to normal without the constant stress employees feel hanging over them. "Enough is enough," thisemployee wrote.





Other comments from current T-Mobile employees were pretty bleak. "Legacy T-Mobile does not exist anymore," said one who also stated that it sucks that the carrier went downhill so fast following the merger with Sprint.

This could be the point behind the carrier's transition





T-Mobile 's transition to a digital Mobile Network Operator (MNO) continues and the layoffs are just part of the plan. By forcing subscribers to use the controversial T-Life app to order phones, add new lines, purchase accessories and pay bills, T-Mobile can eliminate in-store reps. Heck, the carrier is expected to shut down stores. With less rent, salaries, and commissions to pay, more top line revenue collected by T-Mobile will go straight to the bottom line. Profits will rise, and in theory this should lead to higher stock prices increasing the value of the T-Mobile shares held by majority owner Deutsche Telekom.



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Will T-Mobile's transition succeed? Yes. The customers will eventually benefit. No. Customers will revolt against T-Life. Vote 2 Votes





The German firm owns 53.7% of T-Mobile 's shares as of early 2026 and went over the 50% ownership mark in April 2023. Some individuals would also profit from a rise in the carrier's shares including some T-Mobile insiders. Former CEO Mike Sievert is the vice chairman and a member of T-Mobile 's Board of Directors. He also owns the most T-Mobile shares of any individual insider. Timotheus Hottges, the Chairman of both Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile , also holds a significant number of T-Mobile shares.

Since the start of 2026, T-Mobile insiders have been dumping the stock





T-Mobile insider is the President of the carrier's Consumer Group Jon Freier. A couple of weeks ago, we told you that T-Mobile insiders, those who must file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) whenever they buy or sell T-Mobile stock, T-Mobile Director and Dean of Harvard Business School sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile stock on March 10 at a price of $218.25. That transaction generated gross proceeds of $218,250 for Datar. Also considered ainsider is the President of the carrier's Consumer Group Jon Freier. A couple of weeks ago, we told you thatinsiders, those who must file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) whenever they buy or sellstock, have been dumping the stock . For example, Srikant Datar, aDirector and Dean of Harvard Business School sold 1,000 shares ofstock on March 10 at a price of $218.25. That transaction generated gross proceeds of $218,250 for Datar.





On March 4, Datar sold 3,291 shares of T-Mobile at a price of $221.10 for gross proceeds of $727,640.10. For the about to end month of March, the Harvard Business School Dean must have impressed students at the school as he sold 4,291 shares of T-Mobile for gross proceeds of $945,890. While many investors would consider this a major sign that the stock will fall because a company insider sold so many shares, this might not be the case.





Yes, company insiders, including Directors, have access to material information, some sales are made for estate planning and tax reasons and any subsequent drop in the stock is just a coincidence. On the other hand, it is also possible that T-Mobile 's Board has already discussed certain matters pertaining to the transition. Insiders are not allowed to buy or sell shares if they are in possession of non-public material information that would affect the stock price of a company whose Board they sit on.





T-Mobile closed last week at $210.82, up $2.80 or 1.35% over last week's five trading days.