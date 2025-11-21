Call made by T-Mobile bigwig leaks plan to close these stores soon

T-Mobile

"Update your resume now," suggests a T-Mobile retail manager to those working at third-party retail stores





RockGood8899 T-Mobile hasn't been a dream job lately. The post was written by Redditor who has some tips for reps working at T-Mobile third-party retail locations . He suggests that "If you have built a career at any third party (TPR) or just started working there, [you should] start updating your resume and I hope you saved your money because the job market is tough." He goes on to state that working athasn't been a dream job lately.









He writes, "This week alone, I have dealt with so much bullshit from online activations and orders, customer service orders… I am tired of cleaning up messes that I, or my reps didn’t cause and that we are not getting paid for. But the people asked for this, it’s not entirely the company's fault. I love when a customer pays the consequences of trying to avoid salespeople . Also, if you get the chance to… [Do not] install the activations and redo it yourself for credit. Don’t tell them I told you this."

To prove that T-Mobile 's reps still help customers (as opposed to turning all of this work over to the T-Life app as the carrier apparently wants), RockGood8899 passed along a story. "Just yesterday, I worked on an account. A very nice lady came in for an upgrade. Instead of doing a basic upgrade, I reviewed her whole account and helped her save over $90 monthly, including the upgrade cost, a new iPad, and a watch. T-Life won’t help you do that. So yes, we do help customers. We are beneficial to customers."

This employee is telling T-Mobile reps and customers to delete the T-Life app and never use it again





He also said that he has had $15 DoorDash orders stolen by dashers and filing a claim with DoorDash was "10000% worse than dealing with a salesperson or T-Mobile 's customer service line."





He has the same suggestion for T-Mobile customers and employees. Both, he says, should delete the T-Life app and never use it again. "We won’t be here for too long, and the people that remain will just tell customers that it’s not our job to assist with personal information."

T-Mobile is on its way to becoming a digital wireless provider with its own 5G network infrastructure





T-Mobile customer had an experience that explains how the nation's second-largest wireless carrier is forcing reps and customers to use T-Life to handle their orders. "I went to a store today to upgrade my phone. I used the T-Life app first and saw the phone I wanted was available at my local store. I didn't want to enter all my payment info into the app (it doesn't pick up your billing info for some reason) so I closed the app and drove over. The sales rep had me open the T-Life app and made me order it from there and choose pickup at store. I asked her if she could just get the phone and take my credit card, she said no, you must use the app. So, there's no way around the T-Life app."





If T-Mobile does close down its third-party retail stores, that's another step closer to the Un-carrier becoming a digital Mobile Network Operator (MNO) with its own 5G infrastructure, cell towers and radios. Eventually, with stores shut and reps let go, T-Mobile profits will rise as revenue will no longer be used to pay overhead. That will help the stock rise which will fatten the wallets of certain T-Mobile executives past and present including former CEO Mike Sievert. The latter is believed to still own approximately 348,813 shares valued at roughly $73 million based on Friday's closing price.

According to a Reddit post from someone who appears to be aRetail Associate Manager (RAM) at a company-owned retailer (COR) location, his store recently received an internal phone call presumably from the bigwigs working in the Un-carrier's executive suite. The call supposedly said that all stores run bythird-party retailers (TPR) will soon be shut down leaving only the corporate stores "unaffected." This would seem to be part of the carrier's transition to a digital carrier that would have customers rely on the T-Life app to manage their accounts and upgrade their phones.