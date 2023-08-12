Switching from the tiny iPhone 13 mini to iPhone 15 Pro Max: The best or worst mistake one can make?

Of course the slight size and weight reduction isn’t the only reason I might upgrade to thefrom my 13 mini. In fact, this year, Apple will be quite generous with the upgrades. While some of them are innovative, and others overdue, some will be considered upgrades only by those coming from a smaller phone.Here are somefeatures I’d be excited to gain back if I was to switch from my 13 mini…

But hold on… Why not switch to the iPhone 15 Pro instead of much larger iPhone 15 Pro Max if I have an iPhone 13 mini, or in general? Well, there are a couple of reasons…





2023 is a year when Apple has (reportedly) decided to give the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max more features compared to the smaller iPhone 15 Pro; the Max is now the only iPhone in the lineup rumored to get the new periscope zoom camera - apparently because Apple couldn’t fit the camra sensor into the smaller Pro model

If I’ll be sacrificing the great convenience of having a tiny phone for a larger one, why not switch to a device that really gives me a lot more instead of a little bit more? More screen, a larger battery, better cameras, louder speakers, etc.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

All that being said, I’m 100% sure there will be some things I’ll miss dearly if I were to switch from my iPhone 13 mini to the, which is why I still haven’t made up my mind. Am I ready to give it a try? Yes, totally. Testing phones is part of my job - duh!But who knows - maybe I’m not ready to give up the unrivalled pocketability, one-handed usability, and the unpopular perk that comes with a phone as small as the iPhone 13 mini, which is that it makes me use my phone less and go to my laptop/TV instead, or just don’t use it because it’s literally running out of battery. Cons can be pros sometimes.