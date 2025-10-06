Surface Pro 11 turns heads with a generous $250 discount ahead of October Prime Day

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
In the market for a powerful tablet that offers more of a PC-like experience? Well, we found an awesome early October Prime Day deal that we think might tickle your fancy.

Right now, Amazon is offering a 21% discount on the Surface Pro 11, slashing a full $250 off its price. This brings the 512GB Snapdragon X Plus-powered model to just under $950. While it’s still not exactly cheap, the deal is solid considering the tablet comes with 16GB of RAM and usually retails for around $1,200.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 16/512GB: Save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (21%)
Act fast and get the Surface Pro 11 for $250 off on Amazon while you still can! The deal applies to the Snapdragon X Plus-powered model with LCD screen, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. The tablet is an absolute powerhouse, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


We don’t know how long this deal will last, so we urge you to act fast and save now, as the Surface Pro 11 is unmissable at $250 off.

Sure, this model isn’t the most powerful option, as the Snapdragon X Plus sits below the Snapdragon X Elite SoC, the other chip available for the Surface Pro 11. However, even with slightly less firepower, the Snapdragon X Plus can handle most tasks without breaking a sweat. Plus, with 16GB of RAM, switching between apps should be effortless.

There’s another reason why the Snapdragon X Plus-powered model is less expensive than the one with a Snapdragon X Elite chip: the display. The former comes with an LCD screen, while the latter features an OLED panel. Since this deal is for the variant with the Snapdragon X Plus chipset, you’ll get a 13-inch LCD display with a 2880 x 1920 resolution and HDR support. But don’t fret—you’ll still enjoy pleasant visuals on the go; you’ll just be missing out on the deep blacks OLED screens are known for.

On the flip side, the tablet offers solid battery life, providing up to 14 hours of video streaming or up to 10 hours of web browsing before needing a recharge.

When we factor everything in, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 turns out to be a solid pick for shoppers who want a dependable tablet that lets them use their favorite PC apps. If you want such a slate too, don’t miss out—save with this deal now!

Surface Pro 11 turns heads with a generous $250 discount ahead of October Prime Day

