Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Accessories iOS Apple Apps Wearables Audio

A more immersive Netflix experience may be coming to AirPods Pro and Max users

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Jan 15, 2021, 4:19 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A more immersive Netflix experience may be coming to AirPods Pro and Max users
Apple's true wireless AirPods Pro earbuds and recently-released AirPods Max headphones have a special feature that aims to provide users with a more immersive movie watching experience.

Spatial audio, as it's called, uses the headphones' sensors to track the user's head, in order to create an effect similar to a home theater system. Basically, any movies or shows that were produced in the 5.1 or 7.1 surround format should indeed sound wider and appear to be coming from fixed positions in 3D space, which becomes even more noticeable if the user moves their head. In our AirPods Max review we found the feature highly impressive, though not quite a game changing experience.

In any case, according to an anonymous insider (via SlashGear) the Netflix app may soon add support for this spatial audio feature. It's worth noting that the feature is already supported by the Hulu and Disney+ apps. And in addition, of course, it's supported by Apple TV.

The source claims Netflix has been working on adding support for the feature since December and it could be launching in Spring, though for a small catalog of movies and shows at first. In addition to having to own AirPods Pro or Max to enjoy it, users will likely have to also pay for Netflix's Ultra HD subscription, as that's the one that also supports Dolby Atmos surround sound.

During Samsung's recent Galaxy S21 Unpacked event, the Korean giant too launched a pair of earbuds – the Galaxy Buds Pro – which come with their own similar feature to spatial audio, named 360 audio. It uses Dolby Head Tracking to also simulate a surround sound system.


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/S21+ land with Contour Cut camera, 5G integration, and huge finger scanner!
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are now official
Popular stories
Samsung announces Galaxy SmartTag, the tracker for all your valuable items

Popular stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
Update to Verizon's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra kills bugs dead

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless