A more immersive Netflix experience may be coming to AirPods Pro and Max users
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Spatial audio, as it's called, uses the headphones' sensors to track the user's head, in order to create an effect similar to a home theater system. Basically, any movies or shows that were produced in the 5.1 or 7.1 surround format should indeed sound wider and appear to be coming from fixed positions in 3D space, which becomes even more noticeable if the user moves their head. In our AirPods Max review we found the feature highly impressive, though not quite a game changing experience.
The source claims Netflix has been working on adding support for the feature since December and it could be launching in Spring, though for a small catalog of movies and shows at first. In addition to having to own AirPods Pro or Max to enjoy it, users will likely have to also pay for Netflix's Ultra HD subscription, as that's the one that also supports Dolby Atmos surround sound.