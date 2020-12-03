Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked event: how and when to watch the live stream





When is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked 2021 event?



January 14, 2021, at 10am ET

Galaxy S21 release date: January 29, 2021

Samsung is apparently planning to capitalize on Huawei's troubles as much as possible, and that is why it is gearing up for an early Galaxy S21 and Buds 2 release date . How early exactly?

Well, " Galaxy S21 smartphones will likely start official sales a month sooner than its predecessors ," claimed sources, which would put the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra release date in early February, with Unpacked event scheduled for late January.

The The Galaxy S20 series was announced in February and went on sale March, but in 2021 the Galaxy S21 will do the skits in the January/February timeframe, it seems. Given that the S20 line hit the shelves on Friday, March 6, the S21 could be released on Friday, February 5, 2021.





If we extrapolate back three weeks, as the S20 Unpacked was on February 11 and the phones were released March 6, we arrive at a Tuesday, January 12 or January 19 announcement of Samsung. Leaks, however, point to a day-in-the-week swapping of Tuesday for Thursday, and shorter timeframe till the actual launch, making January 14 the announcement, and January 29 the actual release dates of the Galaxy S21





As you can see that would make the S21 appear just 11 months after the S20, and chart a new territory of release dates for Samsung. Why the rush?









He is apparently accelerating the S21 development, production and launch process " to take advantage of Huawei’s absence ." Huawei will be having trouble procuring the latest and greatest processor chips now because of US sanctions, even the fruits of its own research, as the sanctions are also on the foundries, so Samsung could try and carve as much of a market share from Huawei as possible while the Chinese juggernaut figures it out.



Well, there is a new Samsung Mobile chief, who already shattered the established schedule by outing an S20 Fan Edition with a dedicated Unpacked event, something unseen for a $700 Samsung phone so far, and also held a separate one for the Z Fold 2 back in September. Thus, if it releases the Galaxy S21 in early Q1, Samsung will both capitalize on Huawei's presumed absence in the 2021 flagship realm, and counter the iPhone 12 series sales somewhat.





How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked 2021 event





Samsung will have a live stream to beam the Unpacked 2021 event on its website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter, and you can watch it embedded right here when time comes.





What Galaxy phones to expect at Samsung's Unpacked 2021 event



