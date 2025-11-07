Sony's next Xperia phones just leaked – and you might want to wait for these two

New leak shows possible model numbers of two upcoming Sony Xperia phones

It seems that Sony is going to follow its tradition this year. This year, it launched the premium Xperia 1 VII next to the Xperia 10 VII. Probably, in an attempt to make its naming strategy less confusing.





The Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII are expected next year

These two phones are expected to launch next year. The flagship model is said to feature the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a chip that's also reportedly going to power some models from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup.





