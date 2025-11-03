Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Sony WH-1000XM5 get sweet $115 discount at Walmart

Boasting top-quality sound, effective ANC, up to 30 hours of playtime, and comfy design, these rank among the best headphones money can buy and are a no-brainer at their current price.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5.
The WH-1000XM5 may no longer be Sony’s flagship cans, but a sweet $115 discount at Walmart makes them an unmissable choice for shoppers looking to upgrade their listening experience at a lower price.

Thanks to this discount, you can treat yourself to a pair for just $284.99 instead of spending almost $400. The offer applies to the black model, though other color options are also selling for less, just not with such a big price cut.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $115 at Walmart!

$284 99
$399 99
$115 off (29%)
Walmart is selling the high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a sweet $115 discount, dropping them below $285. The cans deliver premium sound, have effective ANC, and offer up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. They're also extremely comfy, making them suitable for long listening sessions. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Walmart


Now, we agree that spending almost $285 on a pair of cans is no small feat. However, these aren’t just any headphones we’re talking about. They were Sony’s top-of-the-line model until recently, which means they offer a lot of value at their current price.

Since they were made to rival some of the best headphones on the market, they deliver top-quality sound with strong bass and crisp highs. For a more immersive listening experience, they also support 360-degree audio and head tracking. And because everyone has their own taste in music, you can tailor their sound to yours via the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app

From the app, you can also adjust the strength of their industry-leading ANC. Yep, that’s right! Their active noise cancelling is among the best on the market, so you’ll be able to enjoy long listening sessions without pesky noises ruining your experience.

Speaking of long listening sessions, these puppies offer up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge, which is enough for a flight from New York to Tokyo. You also won’t experience ear fatigue, as they are extremely lightweight and comfy.

All in all, these are absolutely worth grabbing, whether you’re looking for headphones that can last a whole transoceanic flight or cans that deliver superior sound with outstanding ANC. So don’t miss out and save on a pair of brand-new Sony WH-1000XM5 with this deal today!
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Verizon vs Visible: plan prices, phones, and network coverage
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay
Galaxy S26 series specs might benefit from delay

Latest News

T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless