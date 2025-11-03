Sony WH-1000XM5 get sweet $115 discount at Walmart
Boasting top-quality sound, effective ANC, up to 30 hours of playtime, and comfy design, these rank among the best headphones money can buy and are a no-brainer at their current price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The WH-1000XM5 may no longer be Sony’s flagship cans, but a sweet $115 discount at Walmart makes them an unmissable choice for shoppers looking to upgrade their listening experience at a lower price.
Thanks to this discount, you can treat yourself to a pair for just $284.99 instead of spending almost $400. The offer applies to the black model, though other color options are also selling for less, just not with such a big price cut.
Now, we agree that spending almost $285 on a pair of cans is no small feat. However, these aren’t just any headphones we’re talking about. They were Sony’s top-of-the-line model until recently, which means they offer a lot of value at their current price.
Since they were made to rival some of the best headphones on the market, they deliver top-quality sound with strong bass and crisp highs. For a more immersive listening experience, they also support 360-degree audio and head tracking. And because everyone has their own taste in music, you can tailor their sound to yours via the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app
Speaking of long listening sessions, these puppies offer up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge, which is enough for a flight from New York to Tokyo. You also won’t experience ear fatigue, as they are extremely lightweight and comfy.
All in all, these are absolutely worth grabbing, whether you’re looking for headphones that can last a whole transoceanic flight or cans that deliver superior sound with outstanding ANC. So don’t miss out and save on a pair of brand-new Sony WH-1000XM5 with this deal today!
