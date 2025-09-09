Level up your listening with the Sony WH-1000XM5—now $111 off

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Oh boy, oh boy! The high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 are selling with a serious $111 discount at Walmart right now, dropping them below the $290 mark. This means savvy shoppers looking to upgrade their listening experience can do so at a bargain price instead of splurging a whopping $400 on these phenomenal cans.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $111 at Walmart!

$289
$399 99
$111 off (28%)
Act fast and score the high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 at a massive $111 discount at Walmart. The headphones deliver premium sound and feel and are an absolute bargain. Don't hesitate—save now!
Buy at Walmart


Sadly, we don’t know how long this awesome deal will last, so we urge you to act fast and score a pair for less while you still can. After all, these are Sony’s former flagship headphones, and they’re absolutely worth every single penny spent.

In fact, these puppies bring so much to the table that they easily rank among the best high-end wireless headphones you can get right now. They offer top-quality sound with deep bass and clear highs, delivering phenomenal audio out of the box. Of course, if you don’t like their default sound profile, you can easily tailor it to your taste via the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Additionally, they include high-end active noise canceling, letting you shut out the world the moment you turn it on. Add their comfy, lightweight build with plush earpads and up to 30 hours of battery life, and it’s easy to see why these bad boys are worth grabbing on the spot. Plus, their fast charging gives you up to five extra hours of playtime from just a quick 10-minute top-up, so you can jump back into your favorite tracks after a short break.

All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the top choice if you want premium headphones that pack a punch and deliver a lot of value for money. So don’t hesitate—tap that offer button and snag a pair for less now!

