Premium Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones plunge to irresistible low price after 43% discount



While they may be advancing in age, Amazon’s current limited-time deal on these puppies lets you grab a set for just south of $199. That’s a huge $152 off their usual price of around $350, making them a no-brainer for anyone who wants to enjoy their favorite songs in top-notch quality. Even better, all color options are available at the same discount, so you can save big no matter which paint job you go for.





We don’t know how long this deal will stick around, so we suggest acting fast and grabbing a pair while you still can, as these headphones offer incredible value, especially at their current price on Amazon. After all, they were once Sony’s top-of-the-line cans and ranked among the



With their rich sound, punchy bass, and crisp highs, they deliver incredible listening right out of the box. Plus, you can use the built-in EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app to fine-tune the sound to match your taste.



Of course, premium headphones should also come with high-end ANC, and the WH-1000XM4 check that box as well. They mute the whole world the moment you turn their active noise cancellation on, all while their comfy design lets you listen to your songs for hours on end. Or, to be precise, for up to 30 hours on a single charge.



