New wild deal lets you save up to $700 on the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) and even get free earbuds
This brings your possible savings to up to $900!
Galaxy Z Flip 7 or the Razr Ultra (2025), I think Motorola’s deal on its flagship foldable will end the dilemma and make you purchase one on the spot.Well, if you’ve been wondering whether to get the
But wait, there’s more! In addition to the $500 price cut, you can score an extra $200 with an eligible trade-in. Motorola even says that it gives this discount on most phones, so it sounds to me that you have pretty high chances to score $700 off the Razr Ultra (2025).
If you thought this is where the goodies end, think again, as Motorola is tossing in a pair of Moto Buds+ earbuds as a freebie, saving you an extra $200.
When we add all the savings up, it appears you have the incredible chance to save a whopping $900 with this offer, making the Razr Ultra (2025) a no-brainer choice for every clamshell foldable fan.
To top this off, it rocks a gorgeous 7.0-inch AMOLED inner display with a 2912 x 1224 resolution and HDR support, delivering stunning visuals. Meanwhile, its 50MP main camera will let you take beautiful photos with vibrant colors.
I could talk on and on about how incredible the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is, but I’ll avoid turning this deal post into a whole review, since PhoneArena already has one — check out the detailed Razr Ultra (2025) review here. So, I’ll end the article with the following sentence: I’ve never seen a better deal on this phone, so if you’re in the market for a clamshell foldable, act fast and save with this promo now while you can!
Yes, I know these are quite strong words, but hear me out. The official Motorola store has slashed a whopping $500 off the price of the 1TB model, letting you grab one for just $999.99. Just the discount alone makes this deal unmissable, as the phone is usually selling for $400 off when on sale at the official store.
Boasting a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is the silicon that powers almost all flagships from this year, it packs an insane amount of firepower, allowing you to run demanding apps and games without issues. The phone also boasts 16GB of RAM, which means it can handle heavy multitasking without any stutters.
