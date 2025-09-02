Amazon's 43% discount on the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 makes them a steal
The headphones deliver premium sound, have comfy design, and pack incredible ANC. Save big while you can!
A set of premium headphones usually costs an arm and a leg. Of course, that’s to be expected. After all, the companies that make some of the best headphones on the market have invested a lot of resources so that us sound lovers can enjoy our favorite tunes in crystal-clear quality.
That said, as elite deal hunters, we can’t accept that one must shell out more than $300 on headphones just to listen to their songs in top-notch quality. That’s why we’re constantly on the hunt for unmissable headphones deals, and we’ve found one we believe will pique your interest.
The offer is for the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, which are currently selling at a massive 43% discount on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can snag a pair for just under $200, scoring sweet savings of $150 in the process. But wait, it gets even better! The deal applies to all three color options, so you can pick the one that best fits your taste and style.
Our advice—don’t miss out! The WH-1000XM4 may have advanced in age, but they were once Sony’s flagship headphones and still pack a tremendous amount of value, especially at their current sub-$200 price.
Since noises from outside can interfere with your listening, these puppies also boast high-end ANC, which blocks out everything the moment you turn it on—quite useful against pesky sounds during your commute or in the office.
Now add a battery life of up to 30 hours per charge, and you get a set of headphones that not only deliver top-quality sound with amazing ANC and comfort, but also cans that can last an entire day and then some of blasting songs. That’s why we believe they are an absolute steal at 43% off, so act fast and save while you can!
Our advice—don’t miss out! The WH-1000XM4 may have advanced in age, but they were once Sony’s flagship headphones and still pack a tremendous amount of value, especially at their current sub-$200 price.
First of all, they’re comfy to wear, which means you won’t experience ear fatigue after long listening sessions. Being high-end headphones, they also deliver incredible sound with deep bass and clear highs. Plus, you can adjust their audio to your taste via the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app. All this allows for a mesmerising listening experience every time.
