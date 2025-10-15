Amazon slashes 43% off pristine Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4: Save 43% on Amazon! $150 off (43%) Amazon is offering a massive 43% discount on the high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 in black, allowing you to get a pair for less than $199. The cans deliver exceptional sound, have effective ANC, and are extremely comfy. Add a dependable battery and you get an absolute bargain for your hard-earned cash. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon



Sure, Amazon’s been offering this deal for a while now. However, you can’t argue that the headphones aren’t an absolute bargain at this price. After all, they were once among the top premium cans on the market, making them a solid pick even in 2025.We’ve tested the Sony WH-1000XM4 and were quite pleased by how comfy they are. The earpads are soft and spacious, while the band is wrapped in thick cushioning. All this allowed us to enjoy long listening sessions without ear fatigue. And believe us, those sessions could be really, really long, as these puppies boast solid battery life, delivering up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge.Of course, as former top-of-the-line headphones, they also deliver stunning sound with heavy bass and crisp highs. And if their default sound profile isn’t your cup of tea, you can always use the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app to tailor their audio to your taste.Sony is also famous for its incredible ANC, so it’s only natural for the WH-1000XM4 to mute the world the moment you turn their active noise cancelling on.When we factor everything in, you get an immense amount of value for just under $199, making these headphones a no-brainer for anyone who wants to enjoy high-end sound and ANC, complemented by unparalleled comfort and dependable battery life. So, if you could relate, be sure to act fast and save with this deal now while the headphones are still selling for a whopping 43% off!