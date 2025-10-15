iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Amazon slashes 43% off pristine Sony WH-1000XM4

With their premium sound and feel, complemented by high-end ANC and long-lasting battery, these headphones are a no-brainer right now.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Sony WH-1000XM4 in their case.
Probably the best thing about getting an older device is that you can often score massive savings. Take Amazon’s deal on the high-end Sony WH-1000XM4, for instance.

When they were Sony’s flagship headphones, they would have set you back $348, which is a steep price for wireless cans. But now, these puppies will cost you less than $199, thanks to a massive 43% discount. So not only will you upgrade your listening, but you’ll also score sweet savings of $150 in the process.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Save 43% on Amazon!

$150 off (43%)
Amazon is offering a massive 43% discount on the high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 in black, allowing you to get a pair for less than $199. The cans deliver exceptional sound, have effective ANC, and are extremely comfy. Add a dependable battery and you get an absolute bargain for your hard-earned cash. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, Amazon’s been offering this deal for a while now. However, you can’t argue that the headphones aren’t an absolute bargain at this price. After all, they were once among the top premium cans on the market, making them a solid pick even in 2025.

We’ve tested the Sony WH-1000XM4 and were quite pleased by how comfy they are. The earpads are soft and spacious, while the band is wrapped in thick cushioning. All this allowed us to enjoy long listening sessions without ear fatigue. And believe us, those sessions could be really, really long, as these puppies boast solid battery life, delivering up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge.

Of course, as former top-of-the-line headphones, they also deliver stunning sound with heavy bass and crisp highs. And if their default sound profile isn’t your cup of tea, you can always use the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect companion app to tailor their audio to your taste.

Sony is also famous for its incredible ANC, so it’s only natural for the WH-1000XM4 to mute the world the moment you turn their active noise cancelling on.

When we factor everything in, you get an immense amount of value for just under $199, making these headphones a no-brainer for anyone who wants to enjoy high-end sound and ANC, complemented by unparalleled comfort and dependable battery life. So, if you could relate, be sure to act fast and save with this deal now while the headphones are still selling for a whopping 43% off!

Amazon slashes 43% off pristine Sony WH-1000XM4

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected differences

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Verizon vs Mint Mobile: plan prices, phones, and network coverage

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan

by Johanna Romero • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat
Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?

Latest News

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Some T-Mobile customers had calls and texts collected thanks to unencrypted satellite signals
Some T-Mobile customers had calls and texts collected thanks to unencrypted satellite signals
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless