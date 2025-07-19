At 40% off, the loud Sony ULT Field 5 is a top choice for summer gatherings

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
A close-up of the Sony ULT Field 5.
Summer is the season when everyone is out and about. It's also the perfect time for gatherings, both indoors and outdoors. And if you're planning a gathering yourself, you may want to check out Amazon's deal on the loud Sony ULT Field 5 Bluetooth speaker, as it's the perfect tool for small to mid-sized parties and is just irresistible right now!

How irresistible, you ask? Well, Amazon is selling this bad boy at a massive 40% discount, slashing a whopping $132 off its price. This means you can score one for just under $199 instead of splurging about $330, which is its usual cost. So yeah — it's definitely a deal you don't want to miss.

Sony ULT Field 5: Save $132 on Amazon!

$132 off (40%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a hefty $132 discount on the loud Sony ULT Field 5 Bluetooth speaker, allowing you to get one for just under $199. The speaker brings a lot to the table and is unmissable at its current price. So, act fast and save while the offer is still up for grabs!
Buy at Amazon


Of course, there’s more to it than the hefty discount, as our friend here brings a lot to the table. Yes, it's not a compact speaker; however, precisely thanks to its larger dimensions, it delivers loud sound with little to no distortion at higher volumes. Plus, it comes with a shoulder strap for easier carrying.

It also includes its own light show for an even more immersive listening experience, as well as a 10-band EQ that lets you create your own audio preset for tailored sound.

Battery life is another strong selling point, as the speaker delivers up to 25 hours of listening time on a single charge. And with a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, you'll be able to bring your Sony ULT Field 5 anywhere, as it's fully dust-tight and can withstand water submersion of up to three feet for about 30 minutes.

All in all, the Sony ULT Field 5 offers a lot of value and stands out as a top choice at its current price. It's no wonder Amazon has sold over 1,000 units in the past month. So if it fits the bill for you, act fast and save while the offer lasts!

Preslav Mladenov
