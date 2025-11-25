iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Smartphone batteries are about to cross another major milestone

Smartphone batteries are about to cross another major milestone, as one prototype undergoes testing, and another is readied for mass production.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 17 Pro
Chinese smartphone manufacturers have been churning out flagship phones with bigger and bigger batteries each year, using silicon-carbon technology. Now, smartphone batteries are about to cross another major milestone, as a new prototype undergoes testing and another is prepared for mass production.

15,000 mAh batteries are close


A 15,000 mAh battery is undergoing testing, according to a new report (translated source). We’ve already seen phones with battery capacities larger than 8,000 mAh, like the Honor X9d, and reports indicate that consumer phones with 10,000 mAh batteries are right around the corner.

The 15,000 mAh battery, if I had to guess, might be from Realme. A 15,000 mAh Realme phone has been seen in the past as a prototype, and the company might be preparing to start mass-producing a consumer version.

Would you ditch your current brand of choice for a 15,000 mAh phone?

Vote View Result


12,000 mAh battery being readied for mass production




Meanwhile, according to the same report, a 12,000 mAh battery is being readied for mass production. Some reports allege that we will see consumer versions of 15,000 mAh batteries before the end of 2026. If this is accurate, then the 12,000 mAh battery may be available as early as the first half of next year.

This also means that budget phones will get bigger batteries too. They might not see 15,000 mAh batteries, but 8,000 mAh and even 10,000 mAh batteries should start becoming the norm.

The future that we’re waiting for


Unfortunately, the phone manufacturers that are most popular in the States — Samsung, Apple, and Google — haven’t adopted silicon-carbon batteries. Apple has at least made moves towards using these batteries, using a silicon-carbon anode for the iPhone 17, but all three are still using Li-ion batteries.

Compared to the 12,000 mAh, and now 15,000 mAh batteries that are about to come out, the 5,000 mAh batteries on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max seem pitiful. This is one aspect that these companies have fallen woefully behind in.

And, unfortunately, due to the lack of competition in the States from Chinese phone companies, Samsung and Apple are unlikely to invest in silicon-carbon too soon. Which means that we’ll only see marginal changes, like the disappointing Galaxy S26 Ultra battery upgrade.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app

Latest News

Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Google might just gave you a reason to keep your Pixel 8
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Meta now has a trade-in program for its smart glasses, but there’s a catch
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Oppo’s next foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel outdated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
Samsung is about to make a mistake for the ages with the Galaxy S26, if this data survey is correct
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless