Siri could've been powered by a completely different AI – here's why it didn't happen

According to Mark Gurman , the Cupertino tech giant has had talks with Anthropic about its Claude AI powering the Siri upgrade. However, reportedly the company required "several billion dollars a year", and a deal may not have been signed because of that fee. Reportedly, Apple's internal business relies on Anthropic's Claude, though, but Apple chose to partner with Gemini for Siri instead.





It's not confirmed how much Apple would be paying Google for Gemini AI . However, it's likely the fee is lower than what Anthropic reportedly wanted. Unconfirmed reports claim that the deal with Google could cost around $1 billion per year for Cupertino to use Gemini.









Gurman also claims that the deal with Anthropic could've doubled on an annual basis for the next year. Which would, obviously, make this offering even more expensive. Likely, in comparison, Google's offer seemed a steal.





Meanwhile, Google is reportedly paying $20 billion for Apple to keep its primary search engine position on Apple devices.



Apple is also in a relationship with OpenAI, with the company's own generative AI, ChatGPT, used to power current Apple Intelligence features on supported iPhones and devices. The Cupertino giant has confirmed that it will allow users to choose which AI model they want in the future.





Apple and Generative AI





In comparison to its competitors, Apple is quite late to the generative AI game. However, Apple is said to be working on its own AI models as well, and in the future, it could potentially not rely on Google, Anthropic, or anyone else that offers AI technology.









Apple would be making Siri much smarter with the help of Gemini. The upgraded Siri will reportedly be able to use information from what's on your screen and from your apps to give you more helpful answers, like looking up a flight you asked about or helping with reminders.





iOS 18.4 in March or April of this year.



The upgraded Siri is expected to come quite soon now, actually. Apple reportedly plans to show the new Siri this February with the first beta version of iOS 18.4. The public is said to get it in March or April of this year.









I am beyond excited to finally get to see this upgraded Siri. I've been waiting for it since Apple mentioned Apple Intelligence at first, all the way back with The competition between different generative AI models is stronger than ever. Claude has been steadily improving as well and gaining popularity. Gemini, however, is also strong. The thing is, different AI models have their strengths and weaknesses. Some are good at one thing, while others are good at another. In my opinion, currently Gemini is good at most things.I am beyond excited to finally get to see this upgraded Siri. I've been waiting for it since Apple mentionedat first, all the way back with iPhone 16 and that year's WWDC. Of course that didn't come to fruition when Apple promised, which disappointed quite a few Apple fans (me included), but hopefully the deal with Gemini will make it up to us.





As for Claude, apparently, if the reports are to be believed, it wanted too much. Well, what really interests me isn't which generative AI model does it, but doing it right. So hopefully Gemini would be able to do that.





We'll have to wait and see, though. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long for it anymore.