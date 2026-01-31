Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple's deal to use Gemini to power the new version of Siri is separate from its own AI technology

Apple plans on sticking with Gemini to power the next generation of Siri.

Apple iPhone
Apple promoting Personal Siri in 2024.
After using Gemini as the digital assistant on my Pixel 6 Pro, I can never go back to Siri on my iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is the main reason why I am using my Pixel as my daily driver. Asking Gemini a query results in the kind of in-depth response that I have wanted to get from Siri but haven't been able to at this point in time. Even when I allow Siri to respond to a question by tacking on an answer from ChatGPT, the result is not as thorough as the response I get on my Pixel using Gemini. The latter will also set alarms and timers and send texts on my Pixel. In March, Google will supposedly eliminate the Google Assistant in favor of Gemini. 

The new version of Siri might be on the iOS 26.4 beta that could be rolled out within weeks


Apple iPhone users have already been forced to wait for an improved version of Siri that will respond to questions with the same in-depth responses that Gemini delivers to me on my Pixel. The good news for iPhone owners is that this new and smarter AI-infused version of Siri will arrive in iOS 26.4 in the spring.

If you can't wait, the iOS 26.4 beta will probably start rolling out in February, which means that those who like to be the first on the block with the latest features on their iPhones might be able to show off the improved version of Siri on their iOS powered handsets within weeks. 

During the earnings call held after Apple reported results for what was an outstanding fiscal first quarter, the company revealed why it chose Google's Gemini large language model (LLM) to support Siri's AI dreams. The tech giant said, "We basically determined that Google's AI technology would provide the most capable foundation for AFM (Apple Foundation Models), and we believe that we can unlock a lot of experiences and innovate in a key way due to the collaboration."

Apple's work on its own AI technologies is separate from its collaboration with Google and Gemini


"We're bringing intelligence to more of what people love and we're integrating it across the operating system in a personal and private way, and I think that by doing so, it creates great value, and that opens up a range of opportunities across our products and services. And we're very happy with the collaboration with Google as well, I should add."
  -Tim Cook, CEO, Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook made it clear during the call that Apple continues to develop its own AI technologies separate from the partnership that Apple has with Google and its Gemini AI model. Cook pointed out that Apple's own AI model that it is working on will not replace Gemini in the new and improved Siri, which also includes the personalized version of the digital assistant. The latter will go through your messages, email, call history, and photos to find out the answers to questions like "What time is my mom's flight landing today?" and "Where and what time did we make reservations for dinner with mom?"

Cook went on to add that the personalized Siri should be considered a collaboration with Google.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
