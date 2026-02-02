CarPlay Ultra is finally expanding, but some major carmakers are still saying "no"





CarPlay Ultra to expand to more vehicles





Back in May of 2025, the Cupertino tech giant said that it plans to make CarPlay Ultra available on many other vehicle brands, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Apple said that the expansion of CarPlay Ultra would happen in the next 12 months.









Well, that has not happened just yet. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is now reporting that it is said CarPlay Ultra is coming to at least one major new car by either Hyundai or Kia in the second half of 2026.





Currently, it's not known if Gurman is referring to Hyundai's upcoming IONIQ 3, as previously reported. It's also possible that the model may be some other model.





Not everyone is on board with CarPlay Ultra





CarPlay Ultra is designed with a deeper integration with the vehicle's instruments, built-in apps, and systems in mind. The connected iPhone would provide app-related data, while the car itself provides information like the current speed, fuel level, tire pressure, temperature of the engine, and other details.





GM is ditching CarPlay, and Ford is hesitant. Is this a dealbreaker for you? Yes. No CarPlay Ultra, no sale. I'm switching brands. No. I care more about the car's range/engine than the softwa I need to see if the carmaker's own software is good I'm just here to see the Apple fans scramble Vote





Additionally, CarPlay Ultra is tailored to each vehicle. It is made so it corresponds to the carmaker's identity, and drivers can choose from different preset design options for customization.



Recommended For You

With classic CarPlay, your iPhone can show apps like Maps, Music, and Messages on your car's infotainment system, and you can control them safely while driving. It's basically your iPhone projected into the car.



CarPlay Ultra spreads across multiple displays and shows both phone and vehicle information together in one place. It can also let you control some car functions like climate and radio within the CarPlay system itself, with custom widgets and themes that match the aesthetic of the automaker. Obviously, this level of integration depends on carmakers building their vehicles with Ultra support from the start.





However, not every car manufacturer out there has pledged to have CarPlay Ultra installed on their vehicles. For example, BMW, Ford, and Rivian are some of the brands that have said they don't plan to push it heavily, and they're not prioritizing it.





General Motors (GM), on the other hand, has already removed the regular CarPlay from some of its EVs. This makes it very unlikely that they'll support the new, fancier CarPlay Ultra.

So basically, if you drive a GM car, like a Chevrolet, Cadillac, or GMC, don't expect CarPlay Ultra anytime soon. These brands are basically likely not to include it at all.





CarPlay Ultra still excites me, despite its slow rollout





I get why some carmakers are hesitant to adopt CarPlay Ultra, even though the tech looks really cool.





Apple's next‑gen system takes over dashboards, instrument clusters, climate controls, and more in a very in-depth way that ties the iPhone and the car together in a tuned, unified experience. That's a big leap from regular CarPlay, and not every automaker wants an external company controlling so much of their cockpit's look and feel right out of the box.



At the same time, I’m still excited for it. For drivers who do want that deeper integration (me included), this is the future of in‑car tech.





I understand why companies like BMW, Ford, and GM are cautious or slow to embrace it, but it's definitely something worth waiting for if you're an iPhone user who cares about a seamless experience. Hopefully, once more mainstream brands adopt it later this year, we'll start seeing what this next generation of CarPlay can really do.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie