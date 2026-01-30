Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple caught off guard: AirPods Pro 3 demand is so high even Tim Cook is surprised

Supply constraints couldn't stop the hype: Apple’s latest earbuds are flying off shelves despite missing revenue targets.

Accessories Apple
Apple released the AirPods Pro 3 in September of 2025. Apparently, Apple fans were due for an upgrade of their earbuds, and the demand for the AirPods Pro 3 had reportedly caught Apple off guard.

Apple didn't expect the AirPods Pro 3 popularity 


Apple CEO Tim Cook has told Reuters that during the previous quarter, supplies of the AirPods Pro 3 were constrained. Cook has also said that he believes they would have grown year over year if the supplies weren't that constrained. This refers to the fourth quarter of the 2025 calendar year. 

Cook was talking about Apple's Wearable, Home, and Accessories segment. Apparently, the segment saw a 2% drop in revenue year-over-year. However, Cook's comment implies that Apple was not prepared for the AirPods Pro 3 being that popular. 


If the Cupertino tech giant had anticipated this, it would've prepared more inventory ready to ship. And this could, according to Cook, have actually made the company see a growth in revenue for the quarter in the segment. 

There are no more delays or extended shipment dates for the AirPods Pro 3, though, so it seems now that Apple has caught up to the demand for its new earbuds. 

The AirPods Pro 3 are officially a massive hit – but are they worth the upgrade to you?

AirPods Pro 3 deserve to be popular


The AirPods Pro 3 are genuinely impressive earbuds, as we found in our review. They now come with a fit that finally sticks in your ears comfortably, even through movement and long wear – something that not all earbuds manage to pull off. 

The earbuds also offer excellent active noise cancellation, smart adaptive audio modes, and a long list of features. Among the useful features of the earbuds, you can find spatial audio, heart rate sensing, live translation, and more. 

These earbuds are quite a big step forward from Apple's older models. Of course, they still lack custom EQ so you can fine-tune the sound to your liking, but you do have features like automatic volume and adaptive noise control. 

When it comes to rivals, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the biggest competitor to the AirPods Pro 3. They offer strong active noise cancellation and a customizable EQ with the Samsung app, plus 24-bit audio support on compatible devices. Meanwhile, Google's Pixel Buds Pro and its follow-ups are a great option for Pixel phone users. They have good battery life and solid ANC, as well as smooth integration on Android. 

Overall, Apple also claimed that supplies are generally constrained, and it's difficult to predict when supply and demand will balance, including for the iPhone. The Cupertino giant has also said that there's less flexibility in the supply chain than normal, and this is partially due to the increased demand for Apple products that the company highlighted. Meanwhile, iPhone 17 demand has driven Apple's sales in China to a surge.

AirPods Pro 3 are a great option for iPhone users


I've been using Apple products for years, so the AirPods Pro 3 are a natural fit in my daily setup. The seamless pairing with my iPhone, MacBook, and even my iPad just works, and that convenience alone is difficult to beat. Especially for someone like me, who likes their tech to just work and prefers not to fiddle too much with settings. That's probably one of the main reasons I quite like Apple's ecosystem, alongside other small things like Apple's Handoff or Find My.

The AirPods Pro 3 stay in the ears comfortably, sound great, and the noise cancellation is excellent, so I see no reason why Apple fans would want to skip if they're due for an upgrade.

For someone in the Apple ecosystem, the AirPods Pro 3 are a great choice, in my opinion. And of course, they're a part of the Apple experience for me. 

