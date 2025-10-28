The Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds hit their best price yet — now $170 off
These premium wireless earbuds have never been that cheap! Grab a pair at Amazon for nearly half off before it's too late.
Last week, the wireless earbuds were going for 43% off, and now, the model in Graphite is going for just under $180. That's a huge $170 off their original price — a deal we've never seen before! So, if you don't want to wait for Black Friday for a potentially better sale, now's absolutely the time to save.
Sennheiser's earbuds deliver quite a lot for their current price. First, they boast impressive ANC performance that significantly reduces unwanted sounds. Although they're not as high-end as Bose and Sony models, most users should still find them more than solid on the noise cancelling front.
Sound-wise, the earbuds deliver mostly balanced audio right out of the box. With silky highs, wide and clear mids, and tight, punchy bass, they make most music truly pop. Plus, you're getting LE Audio and Auracast support, ensuring high-quality streaming between compatible devices.
The battery life isn't half bad either. You can expect up to 30 hours of juice and up to an hour of music in just eight minutes. Factor in the fit — the Momentum 4 has a premium design and soft silicon ear tips, providing a nice, stable fit with no ear fatigue for long listening sessions.
Are these the best wireless earbuds? Probably not — the Sony WF-1000XM5 deliver more across the board. But those will set you back over $300 right now, while the Momentum 4 can be yours for just under $180. What more could you ask for at that price?
As a final note, we'd like to point out that since there's just one color on sale at a whopping 49% off, the Amazon deal might not last long. Act fast and save before it's too late!
