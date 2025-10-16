Sennheiser's top-tier Momentum 4 are a solid $200 off right now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

This is your chance to grab the Sennheiser Momentum 4 ANC headphones with a fantastic $200 discount at Amazon.

A person wears the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones on their neck in an outdoor city setting.
Want premium active noise cancellation at a much cheaper price? Then you might want to skip the Sony WH-1000XM6. These may be perfect on every front, but their $450 asking price makes them a tough sell among budget-conscious music lovers. Fortunately, there’s a strong alternative: the Sennheiser Momentum 4. This top-tier headset is now down by a whopping $200 at Amazon.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: now $200 off

$200 off (44%)
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer extra-long playtime, superb sound quality, useful extra features like Smart Pause, and solid ANC performance. And while they're quite expensive at their standard price, you can now get a model in your favorite color for a massive $200 off at Amazon.
That means you can buy one of Sennheiser’s high-end Bluetooth headphones for just under $250 instead of $450. Sure, these cans were slightly cheaper on October Prime Day, but with no major shopping events coming for at least a month, now might be a great time to upgrade your audio and score a big discount while you’re at it.

But what’s so good about these puppies? It’s not just one thing, to be honest — they nail all the basics and even boast some nice extras like Smart Pause. This feature automatically pauses your tunes when you take the headset off.

With a premium design and thick padding, these are suitable for long wear without ear fatigue or discomfort. Even better, they’re very comfortable for users with glasses — a small detail that makes a big difference.

Sound quality is quite impressive, too. You get a slight emphasis on lows, which adds extra punch to your music without overpowering the rest of the mix. Users who hate having to adjust their sound with an equalizer should like the Momentum 4’s audio response right out of the box. Those looking for fine-tuning aren’t left out — the Sennheiser Smart Control app features an EQ for sound customizations.

What about ANC? While it’s not quite as powerful as the best in class, this headset will still block most outside noises. Just a note: you might want to play music to drown out 100% of distractions while commuting.

And with an inspiring 60-hour playtime, these are indeed a solid alternative to the XM6. Pricey at their full retail price, these Sennheiser headphones are undeniably attractive at $200 off. Get yours and save big before this Amazon promo vanishes.

