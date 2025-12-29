Samsung's One UI 8.5 testing builds expand to include these unexpected tablets
Internal testing builds have appeared to include even more tablets.
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One UI 8.5 testing has been underway, and a fresh leak confirms that Samsung plans to expand this testing soon to a slew of tablets that weren't on the original list, including some older favorites. This expansion suggests the company is moving quickly to ensure its larger-screened devices aren't left behind.
While the ink is barely dry on the initial One UI 8.5 beta rollout, Samsung is seemingly full steam ahead to test it on more devices. The beta has already been spotted for devices other than the Galaxy S25 Ultra in select regions, but the scope of internal testing is evidently much wider than originally thought.
It is worth noting that while the Galaxy Tab S11 was a given—considering it is the latest hardware—the inclusion of the Tab S8 series highlights Samsung's commitment to supporting devices that aren't strictly "latest and greatest."
Tablets often play second fiddle to smartphones when it comes to rapid software updates. Seeing test builds for the Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 FE this early is significant because it suggests these devices won't be gathering dust while the S25 and S26 get all the attention.
It is exciting to see the list grow, but we do need to keep expectations in check. Just because internal builds exist doesn't mean a public beta for tablets is imminent. History tells us the Galaxy S26 series will likely debut the stable One UI 8.5, and the S25 and recent foldables will follow shortly after.
I wouldn't expect this to hit your tablet officially until next year. However, the fact that bugs are already being squashed in Beta 2 for phones implies development is moving at a healthy pace. If you rely on your tablet for productivity, this update—whenever it arrives—should bring the stability and feature parity you need to keep that workflow smooth.
The testing pool just got a lot bigger
While the ink is barely dry on the initial One UI 8.5 beta rollout, Samsung is seemingly full steam ahead to test it on more devices. The beta has already been spotted for devices other than the Galaxy S25 Ultra in select regions, but the scope of internal testing is evidently much wider than originally thought.
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According to findings shared in a new report, test builds have surfaced for a variety of Galaxy tablets. We had already reported that this new wave of testing would include the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Plus, and FE, alongside the Tab S9 series. However, it looks like some more tablet models have been added to the list, specifically the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.
Galaxy tablets with testing builds
- Galaxy Tab S11 series
- Galaxy Tab S10 series (including FE)
- Galaxy Tab S9 series (including FE)
- Galaxy Tab S8 series
It is worth noting that while the Galaxy Tab S11 was a given—considering it is the latest hardware—the inclusion of the Tab S8 series highlights Samsung's commitment to supporting devices that aren't strictly "latest and greatest."
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Why early detection is a good sign
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will reportedly be eligible to test One UI 8.5. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Tablets often play second fiddle to smartphones when it comes to rapid software updates. Seeing test builds for the Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 FE this early is significant because it suggests these devices won't be gathering dust while the S25 and S26 get all the attention.
For owners of these slates, this is reassurance that your device is still a priority. In the current landscape, where longevity is a major selling point against competitors like the iPad, Samsung needs to show that its ecosystem remains cohesive across form factors. If you own a Tab S11 or Ultra, you will likely be among the first to see the stable release, but knowing the pipeline includes the older generations now is a relief.
Which device is your primary driver for One UI updates?
A Galaxy S series phone.
54.55%
A Galaxy Z Fold or Flip.
9.09%
A Galaxy Tab.
36.36%
I use a different brand entirely.
0%
The waiting game might be worth it
It is exciting to see the list grow, but we do need to keep expectations in check. Just because internal builds exist doesn't mean a public beta for tablets is imminent. History tells us the Galaxy S26 series will likely debut the stable One UI 8.5, and the S25 and recent foldables will follow shortly after.
I wouldn't expect this to hit your tablet officially until next year. However, the fact that bugs are already being squashed in Beta 2 for phones implies development is moving at a healthy pace. If you rely on your tablet for productivity, this update—whenever it arrives—should bring the stability and feature parity you need to keep that workflow smooth.
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