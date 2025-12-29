Samsung's One UI 8.5 testing builds expand to include these unexpected tablets

Why early detection is a good sign

S26

Tablets often play second fiddle to smartphones when it comes to rapid software updates. Seeing test builds for the Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 FE this early is significant because it suggests these devices won't be gathering dust while the S25 andget all the attention.For owners of these slates, this is reassurance that your device is still a priority. In the current landscape, where longevity is a major selling point against competitors like the iPad, Samsung needs to show that its ecosystem remains cohesive across form factors. If you own a Tab S11 or Ultra, you will likely be among the first to see the stable release, but knowing the pipeline includes the older generations now is a relief.