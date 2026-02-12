Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

T-Mobile asked to rethink its flashy in-flight Wi-Fi savings ads

A new report suggests those big savings claims might be a bit of a stretch.

T-Mobile Verizon Wireless service
T-Mobile logo with map of the U.S.
T-Mobile offers free in-flight WiFi on partner airlines. | Image by T-Mobile

We've all been there, balancing the cost of staying connected on a long flight against staring at the back of a seat for hours. T-Mobile has often been the hero that saves the day by providing free in-flight Wi-Fi to their users, but a recent look at their descriptions of their services suggests that they may have stretched the truth a little when comparing themselves to the competition.

What’s going on with T-Mobile’s Wi-Fi ads?


According to a recent report from the National Advertising Division (NAD), they have intervened to ask T-Mobile to change their ads regarding their free in-flight Wi-Fi services. The problem started when Verizon complained about a savings calculator on T-Mobile’s website that claimed Verizon users were paying $147 per month for the same benefit that T-Mobile users get for free.

The NAD reviewed all of the evidence and decided that T-Mobile’s math just wasn’t quite right. The ads were not accurately reflecting what the average Verizon user spends on their services, nor were they accurately reflecting which airlines offer the free benefit to T-Mobile users. The result is a recommendation to T-Mobile to stop running these ads or to change them significantly to be more truthful to consumers.

Why this matters for your next trip

Video Thumbnail
Video by T-Mobile

When it comes to deciding which plan to get, these little things can make all the difference. If you travel frequently, having "free Wi-Fi" does sound like a life-changer. The problem here is that T-Mobile made it sound like it would save you a fortune compared to Verizon. The truth is, most Verizon customers aren't using $147 a month to get internet on a plane. They might get it sometimes, but they’re definitely not getting it from their provider.

This is another example of a company trying to make themselves sound better by making the other guy sound worse. For all of you looking to get the best deal, it just goes to show that you shouldn’t judge a company by shiny savings calculators. To be fair, T-Mobile is still technically better than Verizon in this category, as Verizon does not offer a direct equivalent to free internet on a flight. But it isn’t as big of a difference as they would have you believe.

How much do you value free in-flight Wi-Fi when choosing a carrier?


A more honest look at perks


I have personally enjoyed having free texting and data at 30,000 feet from T-Mobile, and it is a great perk. But as a consumer, I dislike advertisements that try to make a point by using confusing numbers. Using a "free" perk and comparing it to a $147 bill isn’t really fair.

If you’re a frequent flyer, then yes, T-Mobile would still be the best choice for you, and you would save some money. However, it isn’t as big of a savings as they make it out to be. I’m glad to see that T-Mobile is willing to follow the NAD recommendations in this case and create more honest ads.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
