Samsung's next Galaxy Buds are changing more than you expect – here's what the latest leak hints at

Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro head gestures, optimized design, and other upgrades leak

Apparently, renders hidden in the code of One UI 8.5, and discovered by Android Authority, are revealing the potential design of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The new earbuds seem more compact and curvier. Additionally, Samsung may have ditched the Blade Light LED design on the upcoming buds.





Reportedly, there are also going to be head gestures with the Galaxy Buds 4 series. You may be able to nod or shake your head to do different things. Examples include answering yes or no to an AI assistant, dismissing alarms, reminders, timers, or other alerts, hands-free controls, hearing notifications or stopping them, and even responding to calls or messages.









What’s the most exciting rumored change to the Galaxy Buds 4? The new, more practical design Head-gesture controls Smarter case with locator features Better Samsung ecosystem features I need to see the official reveal first The new, more practical design 25% Head-gesture controls 14.29% Smarter case with locator features 7.14% Better Samsung ecosystem features 3.57% I need to see the official reveal first 50%





Galaxy Buds 4 series may bring a notable upgrade over their predecessors

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro sound promising to me

AirPods Pro 3

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint! $180 $360 $180 off (50%) Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360. Buy at Mint Mobile