Samsung's next Galaxy Buds are changing more than you expect – here's what the latest leak hints at

A hidden One UI leak hints at a fresh design, new gestures, and smarter features for the Buds 4.

Samsung's next Galaxy Buds are changing more than you expect – here's what the latest leak hints at
The Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro are reportedly coming next year alongside the much-anticipated Galaxy S26 series. Now, a new leak is revealing the design and several features of the upcoming earbuds.

Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro head gestures, optimized design, and other upgrades leak


The Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro came with a huge change, featuring a new design similar to Apple's AirPods. The new design features a stem. Now, the South Korean tech giant is working to optimize the new look with the Buds 4 series. Reportedly, the company is flattening the stems, instead of them being triangular, in order to improve gestures. 

Apparently, renders hidden in the code of One UI 8.5, and discovered by Android Authority, are revealing the potential design of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The new earbuds seem more compact and curvier. Additionally, Samsung may have ditched the Blade Light LED design on the upcoming buds. 


It seems that the company has also abandoned the vertical charging case design and gone for a horizontal one. That's quite like the charging case of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and other earlier models. The charging case of the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro needed to be held in an upright position when you open it, while this reported change should make it easier to drop the earbuds in the case or take them out. 

Meanwhile, the charging case apparently has a button beside its USB Type-C charging port. When you double-click it, that would allow you to ring the paired phone, so you will be able to find it if it's misplaced. 

On the other side of the charging port, we think the slit there is a speaker that can help you locate the charging case if it's lost or misplaced as well.

Reportedly, there are also going to be head gestures with the Galaxy Buds 4 series. You may be able to nod or shake your head to do different things. Examples include answering yes or no to an AI assistant, dismissing alarms, reminders, timers, or other alerts, hands-free controls, hearing notifications or stopping them, and even responding to calls or messages. 


Some other animations that have been spotted in One UI 8.5 reveal that the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup may come with 360 Audio, Adaptive Noise Control, Phone Locator, and Quick Pairing.

What’s the most exciting rumored change to the Galaxy Buds 4?

Galaxy Buds 4 series may bring a notable upgrade over their predecessors 


If this leak is to be believed, this time around, Samsung has prepped a big upgrade for Galaxy Buds fans. Back when the company launched the Galaxy Buds 3 series, many Samsung fans found that it just copied what Apple did with the AirPods design and changed it just slightly, but now, Samsung is back on track with the Galaxy Buds 4 series. 

Apple also recently revealed its new AirPods Pro 3 in September, alongside the iPhone 17 series. The Pro-branded earbuds by Cupertino bring heart-rate sensing and an upgraded acoustic seal for intelligent Active Noise Cancellation. These will be the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro's direct competition. 

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro sound promising to me 


The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro actually sound pretty exciting to me. I like that Samsung isn't just sticking to the AirPods-style look from last year and is trying to make the design more practical, if the leak is to be believed. 

Also, the head gestures sound fun. It's one of those features you don't think you need until you try it and suddenly you're nodding to answer calls like it's the most normal thing in the world. Apple pushed things forward with AirPods Pro 3, so it's nice to see Samsung step up with something that feels just as ambitious. 

Iskra Petrova
