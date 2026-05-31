The Apple TV upgrade you've been waiting for is finally close, and it's overdue

Why a simple chip bump still matters

A boring upgrade that's exactly the right one

It sounds underwhelming until you remember what the current model runs: the A15, a chip that first showed up roughly five years ago. Anyone on the 2022 Apple TV has felt it grow sluggish as apps ask for more.A modern chip fixes the one thing that nags at daily use, and that's speed. Rivals like the Google TV Streamer and the latest Fire TV hardware have refreshed in the meantime, so Apple's box has quietly fallen behind on raw responsiveness.A chip bump alone won't win headlines, but it's the upgrade this box has needed for a while. When a device starts stuttering on the basics, faster internals are the fix that matters most.The shame is that finished hardware has been gathering dust for months over software that keeps slipping. If the new chip lands this fall as expected, the wait will have been worth it for anyone whose Apple TV has started to drag.