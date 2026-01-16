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Samsung has a secret Galaxy super hit flagship on its hands, and you already love it

Diversity is the name of the game.

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Much has been said about Samsung's questionable moves in their Galaxy S flagship recently. Generally speaking, the Galaxy S25 wasn't the revolutionary upgrade over the Galaxy S24 in the same way that the Galaxy S26 is not expected to bring something radically different compared to the S25.

The same can't be said about the Galaxy Z line though: the consensus is that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anything but a Z Fold 6 carbon copy. The current-gen Fold 7 is way slimmer than its predecessor, it comes with a 200 MP main camera (inherited from the Galaxy S25 Ultra), plus it packs larger displays both inside and outside.

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That's why hopes are running very high for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected at a point in July 2026.

But what if I told you that Samsung has another potential hit on its hands? Yes, it's a flagship. Yes, it's a foldable. No, it's not the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Enter the Galaxy Wide Fold. A premium book-style foldable that will allegedly be wider than taller: an aspect ratio that allows better media consumption over the square-like foldables of today.

The votes are in


Recently, we asked you about the rumored Galaxy Wide Fold in a poll. The results suggest a clear preference for Samsung's rumored Galaxy Wide Fold over the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, as surprising (or not) as that may sound to you.

Will you get a Galaxy Wide Fold or a "normal" Galaxy Z Fold 8?

  • I'm leaning towards the Galaxy Wide Fold - 65.95%
  • I'll definitely get the Z Fold 8 - 13.36%
  • Probably neither one - 7.33%
  • It's too soon to tell - 13.36%

Two-thirds of respondents said they are leaning toward the wider Fold model, indicating strong interest in a form factor that may address long-standing usability concerns.

By contrast, only a small share of participants said they would definitely choose the Galaxy Z Fold 8, showing that enthusiasm for the current design appears more limited. A similar portion of voters said it is still too early to decide, suggesting that final specs, pricing, and real-world reviews could still influence buying decisions.

The smallest group indicated they are unlikely to buy either device, highlighting that foldables remain niche.

What will it be like?



As it's seen on the picture above, the Galaxy Wide Fold is expected to be a new foldable model that sits alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8, with a strong focus on a wider inner display.

Its main differentiator would be a 7.6-inch screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, designed to feel more like a small tablet than a tall phone when unfolded. This would put it closer to the iPad experience, especially for video and productivity.

But why a wider Z Fold?


There's a reason for the alleged Galaxy Wide Fold to materialize precisely in 2026. That reason is called… Apple.

As most of you know, Apple is finally (!) ready to enter the foldables race with the rumored iPhone Fold. Cupertino is many years late to the party, but some say the party will truly kick off only when Apple joins.

Judging by persistent rumors and claims for the past months, the alleged iPhone Fold will be wider than taller. That's why it's understandable that Samsung may adopt a similar aspect ratio for the Galaxy Wide Fold.

But, fret not: if you're a fan of the "traditional" square-ish Z Fold, you'll also get in the face of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to build on its predecessor's fame and fortune. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 arrived thinner and badder in 2025 and the stakes, of course, are sky-high.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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