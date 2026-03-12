Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

The new war might make iPhone, Galaxy displays way costlier, too

When energy and raw materials go up, everything follows suit.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Display
Galaxy and iPhone phones.
Is there anything that gets cheaper? | Image by PhoneArena
You've all seen the meme: a cat, dressed as a Chinese emperor from 2,000 years ago, slaps the living daylights out of a similarly dressed corgi dog with kung fu moves straight out of a Jackie Chan flick. The short video caption is "This is why RAM costs $900".

I wonder what kind of memes will justify the possible phone display price hike that's in the cards now.

While data centers and hefty AI projects have caused memory chip prices to skyrocket in the last year, the ongoing war in the Middle East might be behind the price hike of displays soon.

The CEO of Samsung Display says so




A new Reuters report has it that the conflict with Iran and the recent surge in oil prices could increase costs across the electronics supply chain.

Chung Yi, the president and CEO of Samsung Display, said rising energy prices are creating additional pressure for the technology sector. The industry is already facing higher production costs, which are pushing up the prices of smartphones and other consumer electronics.

Recommended For You

He explained that oil prices play a direct role in determining the cost of many materials used in display manufacturing. And it's not just transportation that's affected in the supply chain.

A significant number of key components, including certain films and other materials, are derived from crude oil. As a result, when oil becomes pricier, the cost of producing these materials rises as well. Simple as that.

Chung noted that if the increase in oil prices continues, the financial burden on manufacturers could grow substantially. Higher raw material costs would add another layer of pressure to an industry that is already dealing with supply chain challenges and elevated component prices.

Samsung Display makes display panels not just for Galaxy phones and tablets but for Apple's iPhones and MacBooks, too.

What the solution here?
1 Votes

Will Apple get close to Japan Display?


Meanwhile, a Japan Display factory could be built soon in the US. Washington reportedly is concerned about its dependence on Chinese display technologies and Japan's move might be part of the planned $550 billion investment in the US.

The plant itself might cost $13 billion and would be of great importance to Japan Display, which was formed almost 15 years ago. Back in 2012, the display units of Sony Group, Toshiba and Hitachi merged – they were among the world's top makers of LCD panels and ​supplied panels for iPhones.

Then Apple moved to OLED panels, which could be obtained by Chinese vendors and Japan Display was left to struggle for more than ten years. It's not clear if Apple will get in touch with Japan Display once again for iPhone panels, since research companies like ​Counterpoint forecast that China will dominate the global display realm, expanding its share from 68% in 2023 ​to 75% in 2028.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer

Latest News

Google is making Android phones faster and improving battery life with a new system tweak
Google is making Android phones faster and improving battery life with a new system tweak
A huge flaw put numerous staple phones at risk – here's which brands are affected and how to protect your data
A huge flaw put numerous staple phones at risk – here's which brands are affected and how to protect your data
This generous pre-order Galaxy Buds 4 offer is amazingly still available
This generous pre-order Galaxy Buds 4 offer is amazingly still available
T-Mobile and Verizon perks come at a cost you wouldn't knowingly pay
T-Mobile and Verizon perks come at a cost you wouldn't knowingly pay
Apple's first foldable iPhone: 9 exciting features it may bring this fall
Apple's first foldable iPhone: 9 exciting features it may bring this fall
The new war might make iPhone, Galaxy displays way costlier, too
The new war might make iPhone, Galaxy displays way costlier, too
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless