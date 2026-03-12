The new war might make iPhone, Galaxy displays way costlier, too
When energy and raw materials go up, everything follows suit.
Is there anything that gets cheaper? | Image by PhoneArena
You've all seen the meme: a cat, dressed as a Chinese emperor from 2,000 years ago, slaps the living daylights out of a similarly dressed corgi dog with kung fu moves straight out of a Jackie Chan flick. The short video caption is "This is why RAM costs $900".
While data centers and hefty AI projects have caused memory chip prices to skyrocket in the last year, the ongoing war in the Middle East might be behind the price hike of displays soon.
A new Reuters report has it that the conflict with Iran and the recent surge in oil prices could increase costs across the electronics supply chain.
Chung Yi, the president and CEO of Samsung Display, said rising energy prices are creating additional pressure for the technology sector. The industry is already facing higher production costs, which are pushing up the prices of smartphones and other consumer electronics.
A significant number of key components, including certain films and other materials, are derived from crude oil. As a result, when oil becomes pricier, the cost of producing these materials rises as well. Simple as that.
Chung noted that if the increase in oil prices continues, the financial burden on manufacturers could grow substantially. Higher raw material costs would add another layer of pressure to an industry that is already dealing with supply chain challenges and elevated component prices.
Meanwhile, a Japan Display factory could be built soon in the US. Washington reportedly is concerned about its dependence on Chinese display technologies and Japan's move might be part of the planned $550 billion investment in the US.
The plant itself might cost $13 billion and would be of great importance to Japan Display, which was formed almost 15 years ago. Back in 2012, the display units of Sony Group, Toshiba and Hitachi merged – they were among the world's top makers of LCD panels and supplied panels for iPhones.
Then Apple moved to OLED panels, which could be obtained by Chinese vendors and Japan Display was left to struggle for more than ten years. It's not clear if Apple will get in touch with Japan Display once again for iPhone panels, since research companies like Counterpoint forecast that China will dominate the global display realm, expanding its share from 68% in 2023 to 75% in 2028.
I wonder what kind of memes will justify the possible phone display price hike that's in the cards now.
Displays are of utmost importance. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung Display makes display panels not just for Galaxy phones and tablets but for Apple's iPhones and MacBooks, too.
What the solution here?
Will Apple get close to Japan Display?
Meanwhile, a Japan Display factory could be built soon in the US. Washington reportedly is concerned about its dependence on Chinese display technologies and Japan's move might be part of the planned $550 billion investment in the US.
The plant itself might cost $13 billion and would be of great importance to Japan Display, which was formed almost 15 years ago. Back in 2012, the display units of Sony Group, Toshiba and Hitachi merged – they were among the world's top makers of LCD panels and supplied panels for iPhones.
Then Apple moved to OLED panels, which could be obtained by Chinese vendors and Japan Display was left to struggle for more than ten years. It's not clear if Apple will get in touch with Japan Display once again for iPhone panels, since research companies like Counterpoint forecast that China will dominate the global display realm, expanding its share from 68% in 2023 to 75% in 2028.
