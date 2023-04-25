Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 dimensions suggest minimal design revisions
While you might not be surprised to see Google's first-ever foldable device be pretty much fully detailed by a number of equally reliable tipsters and leakers less than three weeks ahead of its expected official announcement, it's definitely a little crazy to think of how much we (seem to) know about Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 already.
These highly anticipated sequels to the most popular and, let's be honest, the best foldable phones in the world right now are unlikely to come out earlier than late July, and yet believe it or not, the same insider that recently revealed the two's screen sizes with a "100%" degree of confidence is today back to spill the beans on one of the next-gen devices' full measurements.
The Z Fold 5 will be shorter, narrower, thinner, and lighter than the Z Fold 4
That sounds like a radically revised product, but as highlighted by the generally trustworthy Ice Universe, almost all of the tweaked dimensions feel barely noticeable, making for "the generation with the smallest change in Samsung Folds" to date.
If these predictions prove 100 percent correct, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will only be 0.2mm shorter, narrower, and thinner than its predecessor when unfolded, at 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1mm. Meanwhile, the folded width is expected to go completely unchanged, at 67.1mm, and in line with previous speculation from multiple sources, the Z Fold 5 is predicted to tip the scales at 254 grams, shaving 9 grams off the total weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Whether you're bothered by it or not, the Z Fold 4 gap (visible here) will reportedly be killed by the Z Fold 5.
That latter figure, of course, is made rather impressive by the 283-gram rumored weight of the Pixel Fold around the corner, especially when you consider the modest battery capacity tipped for Google's rookie foldable effort just yesterday.
Compared to the Pixel Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be significantly taller and narrower (at least when folded), as well as slightly thicker, at an overall depth of 13.4mm. But by far the most important design change compared to the Z Fold 4 could be that gapless hinge we've heard so much about in recent months.
As you're probably well aware, the otherwise beautiful and well-refined Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't fold "perfectly", leaving an inaesthetic space between the two halves of its main display that Samsung will almost surely eliminate on the Z Fold 5, not only reducing the product thickness itself but reducing the measurement to a single number rather than a 14.2 - 15.8mm range.
Innovation or renovation?
Although it may seem premature to answer that question, it's becoming clearer and clearer by the day that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will look a lot like its forerunner, aiming for (further) refinement instead of a major redesign that was frankly not needed.
What some of you were likely hoping for was a big camera upgrade that's probably not happening either, while the battery size is all but guaranteed to stay the same (at best) given the expected weight and depth reductions.
If you want to know how the Z Fold 5 will look, the Z Fold 4 (pictured here) can give you a pretty good idea.
There are also absolutely no screen size changes in the pipeline after all, which means screen resolution will almost certainly not be changed either, while the processing power is expected to get a massive bump and possibly eclipse even the Galaxy S23 Ultra and all the other best Android phones available today.
The aforementioned gapless design could allow the Z Fold 5 to add dust resistance to the Z Fold 4's water protection for a sturdier build and better long-term durability, while a built-in S Pen unfortunately continues to feel like a pipe dream. The rest remains up in the air, including exact release dates and price points, which may end up making or breaking this bad boy in the face of stronger-than-ever competition.
Popular stories
25 Apr, 2023Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 dimensions suggest minimal design revisions
10 Apr, 2023Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
06 Apr, 2023These rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 camera specs don't sound very encouraging
29 Mar, 2023Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
10 Mar, 2023Insider puts to rest rumor about highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5 spec upgrade
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: