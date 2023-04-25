Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 dimensions suggest minimal design revisions





The Z Fold 5 will be shorter, narrower, thinner, and lighter than the Z Fold 4





That sounds like a radically revised product, but as highlighted by the generally trustworthy Ice Universe , almost all of the tweaked dimensions feel barely noticeable, making for "the generation with the smallest change in Samsung Folds" to date.





If these predictions prove 100 percent correct, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will only be 0.2mm shorter, narrower, and thinner than its predecessor when unfolded, at 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1mm. Meanwhile, the folded width is expected to go completely unchanged, at 67.1mm, and in line with previous speculation from multiple sources, the Z Fold 5 is predicted to tip the scales at 254 grams, shaving 9 grams off the total weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 4

















As you're probably well aware, the otherwise beautiful and well-refined Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't fold "perfectly", leaving an inaesthetic space between the two halves of its main display that Samsung will almost surely eliminate on the Z Fold 5, not only reducing the product thickness itself but reducing the measurement to a single number rather than a 14.2 - 15.8mm range.

Innovation or renovation?





Although it may seem premature to answer that question, it's becoming clearer and clearer by the day that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will look a lot like its forerunner, aiming for (further) refinement instead of a major redesign that was frankly not needed.





What some of you were likely hoping for was a big camera upgrade that's probably not happening either, while the battery size is all but guaranteed to stay the same (at best) given the expected weight and depth reductions.









There are also absolutely no screen size changes in the pipeline after all, which means screen resolution will almost certainly not be changed either, while the processing power is expected to get a massive bump and possibly eclipse even the Galaxy S23 Ultra and all the other best Android phones available today.





The aforementioned gapless design could allow the Z Fold 5 to add dust resistance to the Z Fold 4's water protection for a sturdier build and better long-term durability, while a built-in S Pen unfortunately continues to feel like a pipe dream. The rest remains up in the air, including exact release dates and price points, which may end up making or breaking this bad boy in the face of stronger-than-ever competition.