Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more

A massive leak from Front Page Technology (FPT) has revealed everything that you want to know about the Pixel Fold. According to the latest video dropped by FPT , video host Jon Prosser says that Google is planning to release a teaser next Wednesday, April 26th, which will also kick off the pre-order period. And if you want to know how much you'll end up spending for Google's first foldable smartphone, the 256GB version of the Pixel Fold (in chalk and obsidian) will be priced at $1,799 while a 512GB variant (obsidian only) will be tagged at $1,919.

Pre-orders could start April 26th, limited to the Google Store







At first, pre-orders will be limited to the Google Store and the Pixel Fold will be officially unveiled on May 10th during Google I/O. On May 30th, the device will be available for pre-orders through carriers. The Pixel Fold will start shipping on June 27th according to Prosser. He also states that Google will be giving away a Pixel Watch with every Pixel Fold purchase, which is not a bad deal sweetener.











On to the specs. The external display weighs in at 5.8 inches with a 1080 x 2092 resolution (FHD+). This is an OLED screen that will refresh at 120Hz; it carries a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and the display sports 408ppi. The internal display is 7.6 inches with a resolution of 1840 x 2208. Again, this is an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by an Ultra Thin Glass layer covered with a layer of plastic. The internal screen has 380ppi.





According to FPT's sources, Google says that the battery offers "beyond 24 hours life." Similar to the Pixel 7 series, the Extreme Battery Saver, which shuts down all of the apps except those the user whitelists, will deliver up to 72 hours of battery life.





The Pixel Fold will be equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and will be powered by the Google Tensor 2 chipset, the same component inside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. As usual, it will feature Google's Titan M2 security co-processor.





The main camera bar on the back of the Pixel Fold will feature a 48MP primary camera with OIS and an aperture of f/1.7. The same module will host a 10.8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 121.1-degree field of view. And to complete the rear-facing tri-camera setup, there is a 10.8MP telephoto camera that delivers 5x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom.







There is a 9.5MP front-facing hole-punch camera on the external display with a fixed focus and an aperture of f/2.2. The camera on the bezel of the internal display is 8MP with fixed focus and an f/2.0 aperture. Video on the rear camera can be shot in 4K at 30fps while 1080p video can be recorded at up to 60fps. Prosser says that Google will be highlighting the speed at which the camera launches on the Pixel Fold.

The Pixel Fold's fingerprint sensor will be integrated into the side-mounted power button







Other features that will be announced include the ability to take selfies with the rear camera. Also included is the Magic Eraser which removes unwanted people, pets, and things from your photographs. Photo Unblur fixes blurry old photos using AI, including those snapped with another camera. Real Tone and Long Exposure are other camera-related features that the Pixel Fold will be equipped with.









And since it has been a pain in the butt for many Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series users, it should be noted that the fingerprint sensor will be integrated with the side-mounted power button instead of being placed under the display. The Pixel Fold will have Face Unlock which probably won't be secure enough to verify the user's identity for Google Pay transactions or for signing in to certain apps.





The Pixel Fold will be 5.5 inches by 3.1 inches by .5 inches and weighs 283 grams (10 ounces). That's 20 grams more than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 so you probably wouldn't even notice much of a difference. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 measures 6.11 inches by 5.12 inches by .25 inches which means that the Pixel Fold will be thicker but shorter and less wide.

