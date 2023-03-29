Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks

Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Last year we made a Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra comparison to check how Samsung's most high-end foldable phone would do against its most premium flagship. The results showed us that the foldable was better in terms of processing power but slightly lagging behind when it came to graphics performance.

That outcome was unsurprising, as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 came with the slightly newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that adorned the S22 series. However, recently leaked online benchmarks point at a different story this year.

According to these tests, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have the same Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that the company's latest flagship trio comes with. The benchmark also reveals there will be a Z Fold 5 with 12GB of RAM and a Z Flip 5 with 8GB.(via SamMobile)

This specific version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is dubbed "for Galaxy," and its main core has a slightly higher clock speed compared to the regular version — 3.36GHz vs 3.2GHz.

But let's digress. Logically, having the same chipset should also mean a similar performance, but according to this leaked benchmark, the new foldables somehow manage to beat even the Galaxy S23 Ultra (one of the best Android phones for 2023 so far) by no small margin.



Now, it is important to remember that these are leaked benchmarks. Even if they are real, they are coming from a pre-production unit, given that we are expecting Samsung to release the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 5 in about 5 months during August.

The model number SM-F946U stands for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which shows a single-core score of 2014 points and a multi-core score of 5022. The SM-F731U stands for the Z Flip 5, and the clamshell-like foldable even shows slightly better results with a single-core score of 2030 and a multi-core score of 5213.

For some added context, here are the numbers we got from our benchmark tests on the Galaxy S23 series:

Geekbench 5 Single Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 1550
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 1542
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1583
Geekbench 5 Multi Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 5002
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5062
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 4937
As you can see, the S23 series managed to reach up to roughly 1560 points on the single-core score and 5000 on the multi-core one. There is plenty of time for more leaks and hints about Samsung's next foldable phones though, so let's keep our assumptions and expectations at bay for now. Whatever the case, they are sure to be two of the best foldable phones for 2023.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless