The Pixel Fold reportedly has Samsung moving the date of its next Unpacked event

The next Samsung Unpacked event is expected to introduce Sammy's next-generation foldable phones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. At the same event, we might see the Galaxy Tab S9 line of premium tablets announced along with the Galaxy Watch 6 and perhaps a new pair of earbuds. This would be the second Unpacked event of the year after the one held in February that unveiled the Galaxy S23 series handsets.





Typically the second Unpacked event of the year is held in August. But this year the Galaxy Z Fold 5 faces new competition with the Pixel Fold which is rumored to be the subject of a promotional trailer this Wednesday, April 26th. Pre-orders for the device should start on that date, but only via the online Google Store. Carrier pre-orders will reportedly begin on May 30th. According to this rumored timeline, the first foldable Pixel will start shipping on June 27th.











Samsung normally would unveil its foldable phones in August and release them late in the same month. But with the Pixel Fold on the horizon, Samsung doesn't want to give the Pixel Fold too much time to gain traction before the release of the Galaxy Fold 5. SamMobile says that it hears that the next Unpacked event could take place in late July and it pencils in the period between July 25th and July 27th.

Even though it makes sense for Samsung to release the Galaxy Z Fold earlier than usual this year, the bottom line is that if the next Unpacked event is held in late July, it would be only two weeks earlier than last year's event which was held on August 10th, 2022. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was released on August 25th last year.



