Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form





finally getting a clear and unobstructed view of it today in real-life hands-on photographs. This should improve the company's number one challenger to the title of best foldable in the world from both a cosmetic and durability standpoint, and after numerous rumors and a couple of computer-generated visual leaks , we'regetting a clear and unobstructed view of it today in real-life hands-on photographs.

Now that's what we call a sleek foldable!





Don't get us wrong, the Z Fold 4 is by no means an ugly device, and compared to its own predecessor, Samsung 's big 2022 foldable arguably represented a more drastic upgrade than the Z Fold 5 will prove to be in a few weeks





But the Galaxy Z Fold 4's hinge was... a bit of a problem, leaving a space between the two halves of its primary 7.6-inch display when closed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will apparently entirely eliminate.

















Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Z Fold 4: other expected upgrades and changes





In addition to the two solo Z Fold 5 close-ups above focused primarily on the new phone's slim profile (by super-high-end foldable standards), today's leak also shows off this bad boy's back panel alongside that of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, revealing one small change unlikely to impact the user experience in any way.





The LED flash is in a different position this time around, flanking the triple rear-facing camera system rather than sitting below it, with no other important revision tipped for the 50, 10, and 12MP shooters... or the 10MP cover camera... or the 4MP under-display inner snapper.









Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , which is all but guaranteed to come rocking a much larger cover screen than its predecessor, the Z Fold 5 is also likely to mimic the Z Fold 4's display specifications to the letter. That goes for both the main 7.6-inch foldable panel and the secondary 6.2-inch screen, neither of which is expected to grow in size, resolution, or refresh rate technology.



