Samsung offers the top-notch Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a massive discount for its Discover Summer Sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is among the best phones money can buy. The only problem is that you'll need a lot of cash to get your hands on one. But today, you have the chance to snag one at a massive discount, making this an unmissable deal.
As part of its Discover Summer Sale, Samsung is offering a huge $450 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB of storage space. In addition, you can trade in your old smartphone to score extra savings of up to $800. You can even bundle your new Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or a Galaxy Watch 6 and save on those devices as well.
Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a real performance beast capable of handling any task with ease. Moreover, its foldable design allows it to turn into a mini tablet, making it perfect for multitasking. So, in short, this bad boy is an ideal phone for power users.
Of course, being a high-end Samsung phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also capable of taking gorgeous photos with its 50MP main camera. As for video recording, it can capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps.
As part of its Discover Summer Sale, Samsung is offering a huge $450 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB of storage space. In addition, you can trade in your old smartphone to score extra savings of up to $800. You can even bundle your new Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or a Galaxy Watch 6 and save on those devices as well.
Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a real performance beast capable of handling any task with ease. Moreover, its foldable design allows it to turn into a mini tablet, making it perfect for multitasking. So, in short, this bad boy is an ideal phone for power users.
Of course, being a high-end Samsung phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also capable of taking gorgeous photos with its 50MP main camera. As for video recording, it can capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 puts quite a lot on the table with its top-notch performance, foldable design, and awesome camera capabilities. Furthermore, it can now be yours for way, way less than usual if you get it through this deal. This is why we strongly advise you to act quickly, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article, and save big on a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
23 May, 2024Samsung offers the top-notch Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a massive discount for its Discover Summer Sale
03 Jul, 2023Latest leaks suggest there are now even fewer reasons to look forward to Fold 5 Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
19 Jun, 2023Galaxy Z Fold 5 price rumor could stop people from buying the Pixel Fold instead
12 Jun, 2023Samsung employees are not happy with how Galaxy Z Fold 5 turned out
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: