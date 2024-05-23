Samsung offers the top-notch Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a massive discount for its Discover Summer Sale

Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is among the best phones money can buy. The only problem is that you'll need a lot of cash to get your hands on one. But today, you have the chance to snag one at a massive discount, making this an unmissable deal.

As part of its Discover Summer Sale, Samsung is offering a huge $450 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB of storage space. In addition, you can trade in your old smartphone to score extra savings of up to $800. You can even bundle your new Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or a Galaxy Watch 6 and save on those devices as well.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB of storage in select colors is currently $450 off on Samsung.com. Trade in your old phone to score additional savings of up to $800! The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, delivering top-tier performance. In addition, it turns into a small tablet when unfolded. The phone can also take beautiful photos. In short, it's a real bargain, so act fast and save today!
Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a real performance beast capable of handling any task with ease. Moreover, its foldable design allows it to turn into a mini tablet, making it perfect for multitasking. So, in short, this bad boy is an ideal phone for power users.

Of course, being a high-end Samsung phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also capable of taking gorgeous photos with its 50MP main camera. As for video recording, it can capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 puts quite a lot on the table with its top-notch performance, foldable design, and awesome camera capabilities. Furthermore, it can now be yours for way, way less than usual if you get it through this deal. This is why we strongly advise you to act quickly, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article, and save big on a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 now!
