Galaxy Z Fold 5 price rumor could stop people from buying the Pixel Fold instead
Visually, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is allegedly such a modest upgrade over the Fold 4 that Samsung employees are apparently having a meltdown over it. Most rumors indicate that the hardware won't change much. Samsung may still give buyers a huge reason to upgrade to its next book-style bendable phone though: a reduction in price.
A starting price of $1,799.99 makes the Fold 4 prohibitively expensive. And now that the Pixel Fold has been revealed, some tech enthusiasts might consider opting for Google's first foldable phone, which also starts at $1,799.
Supposedly to stop that from happening, Samsung has decided to lower the price of the Fold 5. Twitter leaker @Tech_Reve says that the phone might be slightly more affordable than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
This would be the wise thing to do. Reports suggest that the Fold 5 will have a new hinge, offer dust resistance, feature the same resolution but new camera sensors, fold flat and come with the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that will probably boost battery life, in addition to improving the performance.
Given that the Fold 4 is already one of the best foldable phones, the rumored minor changes might noticeably improve the user experience. Still, they'd look lackluster on paper but a reduction in price could make buyers overlook that.
The Flip 5, on the hand, is expected to have the same price as the outgoing model, meaning it will start at $999. It will also get many of the improvements that are coming to the Fold 5 such as a new hinge, dust resistance, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as well as a bigger front screen.
@Tech_Reve also says that the Flip 5 and Fold 5 will have impressive software so it could be that most of Samsung's efforts were channeled into making software-related changes. We have already heard that the Flip 5's cover screen will be able to run full versions of popular apps and might get the Dex mode.
Regardless, a price reduction is always welcome, especially when we are talking about an expensive product like the Fold 5. Nothing is set in stone though and @Tech_Reve has also mentioned that this was Samsung's plan in the beginning and there is no way to tell if the company changed its mind somewhere along the way.
