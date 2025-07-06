Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way

I wanted a no-compromise candybar flagship for the summer, but ColorOS put a spoke in my wheels.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I've been trying to land a new candy bar flagship phone to use as a daily driver since getting slightly bored with the otherwise exceptional Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and my sights were set on a device I actually reviewed a few months ago but totally forgot about. 

However, as much as I wished to pop in my SIM card inside this device and call it a day for the rest of the summer, the gremlins associated with this otherwise awesome phone once again raised their heads.

The phone in question is the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, and the reason for my woes is the Chinese version of the ColorOS software on board, and all the intricate issues that are associated with it.

Hardware that's cut above the rest


Okay, let me talk you through my thought process as to why the forbidden Oppo fruit appears to be so sweet but oh-so-high up the tree. 

When it comes to hardware, I stand by my words that no other phone is as well-endowed. It has the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is among the best mobile chipsets right now, and it is an undisputable necessity when you want a proper flagship in 2025. Paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 12GB of virtual memory, this one is perfectly capable of meeting any multitasking needs. 

Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
OPPO Find X8 Ultra3039
Xiaomi 15 Ultra2962
vivo X200 Ultra3107
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra3137
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
OPPO Find X8 Ultra9346
Xiaomi 15 Ultra8965
vivo X200 Ultra9419
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra9769
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
OPPO Find X8 Ultra6528
Xiaomi 15 Ultra5826
vivo X200 Ultra6772
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra6208
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
OPPO Find X8 Ultra4225
Xiaomi 15 Ultra4771
vivo X200 Ultra3351
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra2981
View all

More importantly here, however, is the simply lovely camera setup at the rear. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra boasts quad 50MP cameras at the rear, with a short 3.0X telephoto and a longer 6.0X periscope zoom, but the key number here is the size of the sensor behind the main camera. It's an 1-inch sensor, which puts the phone in an exclusive club of phones with exceptionally large camera sensors. Obviously, a very appealing hardware feature that I'd certainly love to have on deck!

Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
OPPO Find X8 Ultra 157 160 82 23 28 27
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 158 165 85 26 26 29
vivo X200 Ultra 153 164 85 26 24 28
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 165 87 23 27 28
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
OPPO Find X8 Ultra 157 155 83 22 25 26
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 158 150 78 21 25 26
vivo X200 Ultra 153 143 71 22 24 26
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 150 75 21 28 26
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

Then, there's the extra-large 6,100mAh battery, which helps the Oppo Find X8 Ultra find itself in the top three in terms of battery life among all 2025 phones we've tested so far. With a nearly nine-hour battery estimate, it's pretty much ahead of its rivals in our custom tests, save from the Vivo X200 Ultra. 

Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
OPPO Find X8 Ultra
6100 mAh
 8h 56min 23h 36min 11h 1min 12h 47min
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
6000 mAh
 7h 33min 16h 39min 10h 11min 13h 29min
vivo X200 Ultra
6000 mAh
 9h 37min 22h 0min 13h 41min 14h 19min
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
OPPO Find X8 Ultra
6100 mAh
 0h 32min Untested 98% Untested
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
6000 mAh
 1h 3min Untested 58% Untested
vivo X200 Ultra
6000 mAh
 0h 47min Untested 64% Untested
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33%
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

Now, some may argue that the Vivo X200 Ultra is technically a superior device, and I'd definitely agree to a point, but the combination between awesome camera, battery life, and performance is admittedly superior on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra in our tests. This makes it the logical choice if you want to squeeze out the best value out of any 2025 Ultra flagship. 

Recommended Stories
And the rest of the package is excellent, too! We get extremely decent stereo speakers, a very bright OLED screen, precise and strong haptic feedback, IP69 water and dust resistance, and a capacitive camera button that's actually useful. 

However, this is where the hardware bliss ends and the software nightmare begins. 

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra has the best camera I&#039;ve seen - I tried using China&#039;s best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra has the best camera I've seen

Software nightmare


See, I really wanted to use the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. I thought I was perfectly aware of all the sacrifices I'd have to make when dealing with a phone intended for the internal Chinese market.

I was ready to give up the Google Discover panel to the left of the home screen, I was okay with losing Circle to Search, and I was almost ready to part ways with Gemini as the default voice assistant. Likewise, I was also mentally prepared to debloat the interface by uninstalling whatever preinstalled Chinese apps I could.

Then, I migrated all of my data with Oppo's handy PhoneClone app and went through the tedious process of setting up all accounts and apps, customizing the home screen layout and all other phone settings, and then the issues began.

First things first, although there wasn't an obvious issue with my SIM card, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra would only receive half of all the messages I was supposed to receive. 

How do I know that? Well, I didn't receive 2FA for half of the apps I use, and the worst part is that those apps are banking and messaging ones, so absolutely crucial. Telegram, an essential app for me, doesn't let me log in because the SMS code I was supposed to receive never actually came through. And while Google Pay seemingly works fine on this phone, the app simply wouldn't let me add a specific credit card, which is another major deal-breaker. 

My unfortunate muscle memory always seemed to trigger the Breeno assistant on the phone with the power button. One could think that a possible workaround would be to download a button mapper and manually map Gemini to get enabled instead of the stock Chinese AI assistant with the power button, yet none of the apps I tried seemed to work reliably; the system just wouldn't let me do what I wanted. 

The same applies to the stock launcher. While Android launchers really fell off in the past few years with nothing exciting happening on the scene, I tried running the good ol' Nova Launcher on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, and lo and behold, ColorOS would once again show its teeth and put a stick in my wheel. I had to go through some crazy hoops to be able to set a custom Android launcher as the default one, and every time I'd swipe up to get to the home screen, the phone would deliberately lag for two seconds.

While I'm no quitter, the combination of all these software problems sadly sealed the fate of this phone as my daily driver. 

Conclusion


This is why I can't recommend the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, even though its hardware is pretty much perfect. 

You may have a good experience with phones intended for the internal Chinese market. Some of you definitely have the skills necessary to nullify all of these interface handicaps and turn a phone never destined to reach the Western markets into a perfectly usable and capable device. 

To my great ire, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra never got a global release, so whatever you, or I do, it will never work 100% as intended outside of China.

Alternatives? Of all Ultra phones released so far in 2025, only the Xiaomi 15 Ultra got a global release, but it was ruined with a smaller battery, which isn't ideal when paired with HyperOS 2's awful battery optimization. The Vivo X200 Ultra is out of the question, as it's also a China-exclusive.

What you're left with is the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which isn't bleeding-edge tech, and you also have to deal with the quirks of One UI 7

Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
