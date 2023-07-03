Latest leaks suggest there are now even fewer reasons to look forward to Fold 5

Foldable smartphones have finally started looking like compelling alternatives to conventional phones but they still have catching up to do. Nearly all flagship phones carry an IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating but the Motorola Razr Plus is the only bendable phone to offer some sort of protection against dust. Samsung's forthcoming foldable phones were expected to be rated IP58 against water and dust but a new leak says otherwise.





Well-known leaker Ice Universe has shot down rumors that said the Fold 5 would be Samsung's first phone to offer dust protection. He says that the phone will not offer dust protection.





The Fold 4 is rated IPX8, meaning it's water resistant up to 1.5 meters for half an hour but isn't rated for protection against dust. The phone's hinge has brushes to keep dust and dirt out.





Dust can be very detrimental for foldable phones and exposure to dirt can kill them. That said, even though it's a bummer that the Fold 5 won't have a dust protection rating, Samsung's hinge design will enable it to repel dust and other foreign substances.





Other than that, Ice has also reiterated a previous claim that the Fold 5's crease isn't going to be any better than the Fold 4's main display crease, despite the use of a new waterdrop hinge. The waterdrop structure will enable the phone to fold without a gap though, as recently leaked live images show





The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is looking like a very minor upgrade over its predecessor and the only key changes expected at this point are the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and the aforementioned gapless design.





Perhaps to make up for the lack of upgrades, Samsung might reduce the price of the phone , which would make it more affordable than the Google Pixel Fold. The phone may also offer impressive software improvements.





The Fold 5 will be announced later this month alongside the Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9, and Galaxy Watch 6.