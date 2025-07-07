Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: How to watch and what to expect

Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Video Thumbnail


Samsung's summer Unpacked, where we're going to see the company's latest contenders for the best foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, is now almost here. Leaks and rumors have long shown us what we can expect in quite a lot of detail, and now the time to find out what is true and what is not has almost come. 

Samsung's event is scheduled for July 9, in just a couple of days. Here's what you can expect to see during the 2025 summer Unpacked, and how to watch the livestream.

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How to watch


The summer Unpacked will be held in New York City on July 9 as an in-person event. However, as usual, there will also be a livestream on Samsung's YouTube channel for people who cannot attend the live event. The stream is embedded above for your viewing convenience. 

The event is scheduled to start at 10 AM ET / 3 PM BST / 4 PM CET.

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to expect 


Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 


The stars of the show will likely be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 phones. There have been plenty of leaks for Samsung's upcoming foldables, so we know quite a lot about them already.

This year, we expect evolutionary updates rather than a revolution. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the thinnest foldable Samsung has made so far. Reportedly, the phone may measure just 8.9mm when folded and just 4.2mm when unfolded. 

Also, we expect a bigger cover screen and foldable screens, as well as an upgraded 200MP main camera for the Fold. 

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will reportedly come with two big updates: a larger cover display (around 4 inches) and a larger battery - reportedly, 4,300 mAh. 

The Flip 7 is also said to be thinner, but the difference is expected to be less dramatic than the one between the Fold 7 and the Fold 6. And, reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may feature an Exynos chip - the Exynos 2500, instead of Qualcomm's variant. 

A 'more affordable' Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is also expected to be unveiled at the event. The Fan Edition version will reportedly have the same design as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and may sport many of its components. Under the hood, it's said to be powered by the Exynos 2400. 

Samsung's first tri-folding phone (teaser)


There are exciting rumors that Samsung may tease an upcoming tri-foldable phone at the event. We may not get a full announcement, but a teaser may appear at the event. The Unpacked announcement teased at a new addition to the Galaxy portfolio. 

There aren't a lot of things known about this triple-folding Galaxy. We expect a short mention or a brief teaser about it during the event, similar to a "One More Thing" moment. A dummy unit could also be shown, just like how Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge.  

A full reveal of the tri-folding Galaxy may happen later in the year, possibly in the fall. 

Galaxy Watch 8 series 



Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 8 series during the event. Rumor has it that the announcement will also mark the return of the beloved Classic model with a physical rotating bezel. Last year, Samsung skipped this model and unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra with the Watch 7. But this year, reportedly, there will be a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. 

Reportedly, it will sport the new 'squircle' design that Samsung introduced last year, and it may also come with an action button. We expect the Exynos W1000, which is the chip in the Watch 7 and Ultra, to power this year's smartwatch models as well. Expect more health and tracking features and new software tricks. 

Meanwhile, rumor has it there won't be a Watch Ultra sequel this time, and instead, Samsung is expected to launch new color options for the existing model. 

Potentially, One UI 8 rollout 


Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 may come with One UI 8 (based on Android 16) out of the box. Speculatively, Samsung may start the rollout of the new OS around the Unpacked event to eligible devices. Right now, Galaxy S25 phones are testing the One UI 8 beta. 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless