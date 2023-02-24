Rumor: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 to adopt creaseless waterdrop-hinge design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 rumor mill is buzzing again and this time it's about their hinges and water resistance. A new leak has surfaced stating that both devices will be equipped with waterdrop hinges, thus eliminating the unsightly gap that forms when you close the device shut and the crease that can be seen when the device is open.





The reports of the waterdrop hinges coming to the Fold started circulating last month, but this time there is a new twist. Reportedly, not only will the Fold 5 and the Flip 5 be equipped with these hinges, but also support IPX8 water resistance to go with it.





The reports are coming from renowned leaker Ice Universe, who has a pretty reliable record when it comes to Samsung devices. This was then reported on by GSM Arena with an illustration on what the hinge will reportedly look like.





Confirmation: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 will adopt water drop hinges and support IPX8 waterproof. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 24, 2023













Additionally, Ice Universe also reveals that the Z Fold 5 will have a thickness of 13.x mm when folded, unlike the 15.8 mm from the previous generation. Should these specs match the configuration of the device when it drops, it should be the thinnest Galaxy Fold device to date, without sacrificing any of its IP rating. Both devices are expected to be announced in August.

According to the leak, the redesigned mechanism, named "droplet," will enable the folding panel to form a droplet shape inside the body of the hinge. This will eliminate the crease that is normally present between the two sides of the panel as well as allow it to close flat. Think of the Oppo Find N2 or the Motorola Razr and how a crease can be barely seen on either one of these devices.