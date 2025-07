Amazon is selling Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 4 at an amazingly low price with no strings

Apple AirPods 4 $40 off (31%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods 4 $60 off (34%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon





Released less than a year ago in two different versions, Apple 's latest non-Pro buds can be had for 40 bucks under their $129 list price as far as the more affordable model is concerned and at a whopping $60 discount over their regular price of $179 with state-of-the-art ANC technology in tow.







Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

AirPods 4 Of course, despite their younger age, the "regular"are by no means better than the 2022-released and 2023-refreshed AirPods Pro 2 , lacking such ultra-advanced features as Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection while also offering slightly humbler battery life.





Still, these are without a doubt some of the best wireless earbuds iPhone owners can get in 2025 (yes, even the non-noise cancelling version), and at least until the AirPods 5 come out (which may not happen this year, mind you), hardcore Apple fans on tight budgets will definitely be pleased by the value for money offered as part of killer deals like the ones detailed above and presumably available for a limited time for both Prime members and non-members.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

We interrupt our ongoing coverage of Amazon's extended Prime Day 2025 celebrations for a few minutes today to bring you news of... yet another phenomenal Amazon deal. This one, however, is not exclusively addressed to the e-commerce giant's Prime members, instead welcoming any and all bargain hunters looking to buy a new pair of premium wireless earbuds at an unbeatable price this summer.