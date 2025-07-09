Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Amazon is selling Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 4 at an amazingly low price with no strings

You don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of this outstanding new summer deal on some of the best iPhone-compatible earbuds out there.

Apple AirPods 4
We interrupt our ongoing coverage of Amazon's extended Prime Day 2025 celebrations for a few minutes today to bring you news of... yet another phenomenal Amazon deal. This one, however, is not exclusively addressed to the e-commerce giant's Prime members, instead welcoming any and all bargain hunters looking to buy a new pair of premium wireless earbuds at an unbeatable price this summer.

Hot on the heels of the AirPods Pro 2, which scored an unprecedented $100 discount with no special requirements at both Amazon and Walmart before the official start of this year's Prime Day festival, the AirPods 4 seem to have dropped to new record low prices both with and without active noise cancellation.

Apple AirPods 4

$40 off (31%)
True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4

$60 off (34%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Released less than a year ago in two different versions, Apple's latest non-Pro buds can be had for 40 bucks under their $129 list price as far as the more affordable model is concerned and at a whopping $60 discount over their regular price of $179 with state-of-the-art ANC technology in tow.

If you can afford it, I strongly recommend you get the costlier variant, which is currently a lot cheaper than the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Google's top-of-the-line Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Of course, despite their younger age, the "regular" AirPods 4 are by no means better than the 2022-released and 2023-refreshed AirPods Pro 2, lacking such ultra-advanced features as Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection while also offering slightly humbler battery life.

Still, these are without a doubt some of the best wireless earbuds iPhone owners can get in 2025 (yes, even the non-noise cancelling version), and at least until the AirPods 5 come out (which may not happen this year, mind you), hardcore Apple fans on tight budgets will definitely be pleased by the value for money offered as part of killer deals like the ones detailed above and presumably available for a limited time for both Prime members and non-members.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
