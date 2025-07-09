Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Google's Pixel Watch 2 might be the best budget smartwatch to buy today at a new record low price

It may not be perfect, but the Pixel Watch 2 is incredibly hard to turn down at this massive Amazon Prime Day 2025 discount right now.

0comments
Google Pixel Watch 2
Are you looking for the perfect low-cost smartwatch to pair with your Android phone this summer? There's obviously no such thing, as all affordable gadgets must make certain compromises or cut corners in terms of either build quality or functionality (or even both), but the Pixel Watch 2 could come closest to budget-friendly perfection right now, especially at its latest and greatest discount.

Originally released at a starting price of $350 and up back in the fall of 2023 and permanently marked down to $250 last year, Google's sophomore in-house Apple Watch-rivaling effort is currently on sale for a whopping 120 bucks below the latter list price in a Wi-Fi-only variant.

Google Pixel Watch 2

$120 off (48%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Polished Silver Aluminum Case, Bay Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2

$120 off (40%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

This is a Prime Day 2025 deal, which means that it requires an Amazon Prime membership, but there are no guarantees that it will last until the very end of the e-commerce giant's big summer sales event on Friday, July 11. That's because only one non-cellular-capable model is in stock at the time of this writing at that huge, unprecedented, and presumably unbeatable $120 discount from a $249.99 regular price.

We're talking about silver-coated units here with eye-catching "Bay" active bands, although if you're willing to spend an additional $50, you can opt for a 4G LTE-enabled version in one of three different colorways and save an even heftier $130 over a list price of $299.99. In both cases, the Pixel Watch 2 is significantly more affordable than the newer and improved Pixel Watch 3, as well as the likes of the Apple Watch SE 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch FE.

As such, it should be relatively easy for many cash-strapped smartwatch buyers to ignore the flaws identified in our comprehensive Pixel Watch 2 review and focus primarily on this bad boy's strengths to reach the obvious and unquestionable conclusion that the quality/price ratio today is pretty much flawless. Strong points include solid overall performance, stellar long-term software support, excellent all-day comfort, great heart rate tracking accuracy, and perhaps most importantly, a gorgeous design, while some of the wearable's biggest weaknesses are mediocre battery life, the lack of a second case size, and occasional bugs, none of which feel like total dealbreakers right now.

Adrian Diaconescu
