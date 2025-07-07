Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026

Remember the Oppo Find N5? We'll soon meet and greet the Find N6. Or the OnePlus Open 2.

0comments
OnePlus Oppo
Oppo Find N5 phone.
Naturally, all eyes are on the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked (July 9), but Samsung is not the only company that makes foldable flagships – and that's the case for many years now.

Those among us who dig the exotic foldable form factor know that there's a thing called OnePlus Open – and for a substantial period of time, it was among the very best foldables out there. Released in 2023, it was among the best foldables to get even in 2024 – and in the fast-evolving world of tech, that fact alone speaks volumes.

I'd argue that foldable aficionados on a budget will enjoy the OnePlus Open even in 2025. That's because the phone offers bright displays, smooth multitasking, strong cameras, solid performance, and excellent battery life with superfast charging.

That's why we were kind of saddened to learn there would be no OnePlus Open 2 in 2025. However, the long faces on our end didn't last for very long, since the Oppo Find N5 happened, a device that's incredibly potent, stylish and capable. "The foldable king", that's what we called it a while ago.



That's what we imagined the OnePlus Open 2 to be, generally speaking. Oppo and OnePlus are closely linked because they share the same parent company, BBK Electronics. Over the years, the two brands have increasingly merged their research, development, and manufacturing processes. OnePlus, originally positioned as a more independent, enthusiast-focused brand, now shares design elements, software, and hardware with Oppo, making their products and strategies closely aligned.

The Oppo Find N5 impresses with several standout features that make it a top-tier foldable. It is incredibly thin for a foldable phone, yet stronger and more durable than before. Its hardware design is sleek and elegant, offering a great, large screen without feeling bulky. The Find N5 also delivers reliable camera performance, making it a well-rounded device for both everyday use and multimedia.

That's why I'm personally hooked about its eventual successor – I don't care if it's called Oppo Find N5 or the OnePlus Open 2, as long as real innovation and respectable specs are announced.

When would that announcement happen, you might ask? In the first three months of 2026, if the preliminary information by well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station turns out to be true.

So far, nothing else is rumored about the potential Find N6, but could this be among the first phones to utilize the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset? I certainly believe so.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless