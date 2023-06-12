Samsung employees are not happy with how Galaxy Z Fold 5 turned out

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Judging by the leaks we have seen so far, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be a very minor upgrade over its predecessor and this has not gone down well with Samsung employees, per a fresh rumor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be one of the best foldable phones around but now that more players have entered the market, it's hard not to wish for an even better phone. Unfortunately, the Fold 5 might not deliver in this regard.  

The phone is expected to have nearly the same design as the Fold 4 and contrary to what a leak had said, it might not have a larger 6.6 inches cover screen.

And that's not all. The phone is rumored to inherit the camera and battery specs of the outgoing model.

Leaker Ice Universe says that some Samsung employees have expressed their disappointment with the design and have gone so far as to say that the Fold 5 is not even worthy of being called the Fold 4s. Ouch.

Recent rumors have also not been entirely promising. For instance, it looks like the new waterdrop hinge won't substantially minimize the crease and it could also impact the free-stop mechanism. It's also unlikely to have a silo for the S Pen.

But it's not all doom and gloom. For instance, the phone may have the same megapixel count as the Fold 4, but it will allegedly be equipped with new sensors and this should help it take better pictures. The Fold 5 will be powered by the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 so battery life is bound to increase. The phone may fold completely shut, which would make it feel like a conventional phone and not clunky when it's bent.

The device could be Samsung's first foldable phone to offer dust resistance and it's also said to be a little lighter than the Fold 4. 

Due to the limited availability of other bendable phones, Samsung had no real competition so far, but now that the Pixel Fold is here, it would be interesting to see how things play out.

