Leaked Pixel Fold hands-on video shows Google's first foldable phone up close

Footages and hands-on images of Google's products often leak before official release. Just this morning, the Pixel Tablet was spotted in Italy at a design show and now a video of the Pixel Fold has emerged.





We have previously seen renders , a plastic mockup, and even real-world pictures of the Pixel Fold. Today's clip gives us the best look yet at Google's first foldable smartphone, though it does leave out some details.









The video was posted by developer Kuba Wojciechowski who is known for leaking details about unreleased Pixel phones. The video matches up with previous reports and the chances of it being genuine are high.





The inner screen, which leaks say is a 7.6 inches 120Hz OLED unit, has sizeable top and bottom bezels, with the top one housing the rumored 8MP camera. The display has been obfuscated, presumably to hide any information that might give away the identity of the person behind the leak.





When on, the display doesn't appear to have a crease, but when it's not active, we can see a gentle crease. The device folds flat, which implies it uses a waterdrop hinge.









We also get to see the outer display, which reportedly weighs in at 5.8 inches, but it's powered off. It seems to have thinner bezels and there is a pinhole for the alleged 9.5MP camera.









Other than that, the video also shows the physical fingerprint reader and volume buttons, as well as the faintest glimpse of the edge of the horizontal camera bar that will house the three rear cameras (48MP main + 10.8MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom).





The Pixel Fold has been the subject of numerous leaks in the past few days. Google may release a teaser for it as soon as next week and it will likely be announced on May 10 during Google I/O alongside the budget Pixel 7a and the Pixel Tablet. It is expected to hit the shelves on June 27.





Dimension-wise, it is expected to be wider than the Fold 4 but not as tall, meaning it won't be narrow and cramped when folded, and not square-shaped when unfolded. The phone is said to be heavier than the Fold 4 but that extra heft is due to the bigger 5,000mAh battery apparently.





The Pixel Fold will likely be equipped with the Tensor G2 chip and the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage could cost $1,799. Whether the high price will prevent it from becoming one of the most popular foldable phones of 2023 remains to be seen.



